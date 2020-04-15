The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero Shares Details Behind Delay Of Season 10’s ‘Improbable’ Finale

Properly, you understand, the trick with with post-production is there’s loads of layers, there’s loads of parts. You must do visible results, after which you must do coloration timing to be sure that in a scene, each digicam angle matches when it comes to the temperature of the colour. You must do high quality checks to ensure while you undergo that there is not any Starbucks cups in any of the pictures, or that there is not a automotive driving by within the background or one thing like that. Then you must do music, and you must do sound results. Usually talking, these issues get wrapped up in all probability three to 4 weeks earlier than the episode is about to air. So we had been actually about to cross the end line once we needed to cease and shut down submit as a result of we had to ensure everyone quarantined. We had been a pair days away from ending.