The Walking Dead’s Kevin Carroll On Virgil’s Arc, His Future And Morgan Similarities

Actually, The Walking Useless‘s episode “What We Grow to be” will go down in collection historical past for being the history-embracing swan tune for star Danai Gurira, whose Michonne made a twist-loaded exit after almost eight full seasons. Within the shadow of that large transfer got here the full-fledged introduction to Kevin Carroll’s extremely traumatized character Virgil, who put Michonne by way of a couple of ranges of Hell earlier than she went on her quest to seek out Rick.
Contemplating Virgil stayed behind on the Naval base after correctly burying his spouse and kids, it is arduous to gauge what, if something, to count on from the character sooner or later. CinemaBlend just lately acquired some perception from Kevin Carroll himself by way of e mail about how he dealt with such a posh function in principally only one episode, in addition to what the actor thinks about Virgil’s future on the TV present.
On Virgil’s Brief-Lived But Difficult Story
Although he’d instructed Michonne that he would lead her to the sorts of weapons that might make quick work of The Whisperers, Virgil was principally mendacity to get assist in taking down the walkers that had overrun the bottom, which included his spouse and kids. He adopted that up by drugging Michonne and preserving her hostage, as a result of he thought she was in the identical damaged headspace that he was.
Right here, Kevin Carroll talks about taking over the complexities of Virgil’s function in only a single episode.
That is when having passionate writers and fellow solid members who know the world are useful. They create an environment the place you possibly can work on doing the very best you possibly can coming in, and supply an environment of help as one finds the peaks, valleys and emotional nuggets within the second. I discovered myself getting acquainted with the world and was trying to absorb any clues I might get from the author as we went alongside. The sense of help and belief, combined with the standard of the journey, felt good figuring out how fast the looks was.
If solely Virgil might have tapped into Michonne’s head throughout her jimson weed journey, he would have a a lot better thought of what the remainder of her group has gone by way of over time. However then he most likely would have seen her as extra of a villain, not understanding that her visions had been the antagonistic reverse of her real-life journey.
In that vein, I requested Kevin Carroll about his beliefs about Virgil, by way of whether or not the character ended up being sincere with Michonne after Rick’s possessions had been found. And his reply was mysterious and imprecise sufficient to maintain that query open-ended.
As a result of I labored from data because it was introduced within the script, I felt like I needed to make choices inside the world. That means I couldn’t take into consideration what, when or the place issues would possibly occur sooner or later. This world for Virgil was about survival till he accomplished his mission. He wanted to ship his household into the subsequent stage of life with what they wanted. That was in the beginning, and whereas doing that, some items on the chess board of life needed to be moved.
Do Rick’s boots and telephone rely as chess items on this respect? Or was he primarily referring to turning himself into the aggressor as a way to get Michonne to following alongside together with his requests?
On Virgil’s Similarities To Morgan Jones
Within the scheme of issues, Virgil’s introduction performed out fairly much like the early story arc for Lennie James’ Morgan Jones, who met Rick after having misplaced his spouse, whom he wasn’t capable of deliver himself to place down. Later within the collection, it was revealed that his son had additionally died, which is when Morgan went off the deep finish (or the “clear” finish, because it had been) and posed as a certifiable risk to Rick, although he ultimately got here round and, minus a psychological hitch right here or there, he grew to become a real hero earlier than shifting on to Worry the Walking Useless.
I requested Kevin Carroll whether or not there have been conversations about Virgil’s similarities to Morgan, or whether or not I used to be extracting an excessive amount of out of mere coincidences. Here is how he put it:
These are nice reads into this, however there wouldn’t be rather a lot I might verify or deny in regards to the conversations. That’s a very good Walking Useless eye, although.
Contemplating Kevin Carroll did not deliver up the thought of coincidences, maybe followers can infer that Virgil was certainly a story catalyst for Michonne in the best way that Morgan sparked a hearth below Rick. Or possibly these explicit conversations with writers and producers by no means occurred in any respect.
On Virgil’s Future In The Walking Useless
With Michonne having left her fellow boat-mates behind, resulting in her presumably be a part of that big caravan of survivors seen on the finish of the episode, the query stays whether or not or not Virgil might or will ultimately return to the core communities for one cause or one other. (Being lonely is pretty much as good a cause as any.) Here is what Kevin Carroll needed to say on that entrance.
I feel the notion of extra Virgil could be a perform of how nicely he connects to the collective. At this level, I’ll be watching to see if I get any clues as to which approach to ‘stroll’ as I see the remainder of the season.
It wasn’t 100% clear whether or not Kevin Carroll meant Virgil connecting to “the collective” within the sense of the present’s viewers or the present’s character ensemble. I can not think about viewers would not welcome the Leftovers and Snowfall star into the story regularly. Nonetheless, the Alexandrians and Hilltop residents may not be so keen to belief Virgil after every little thing he did to Michonne, assuming they’d discover out in regards to the drug-laced hostage scenario. A number of the protagonists would possibly actually have a drawback with him being partially accountable for every little thing going kaput on the Naval base.
The Walking Useless airs Sunday nights on AMC at 9:00 p.m. ET, with solely two correct episodes left in Season 10, for the reason that precise season finale needed to be postponed resulting from post-production getting stalled out by the coronavirus lockdowns. You should definitely tune into Killing Eve when it takes over the time slot on April 5.
