The Walking Dead’s Laura Actress Reveals Wild Sex Scene That Never Aired On TV

Spoiler warning for anybody who hasn’t but caught up with The Walking Useless Season 10.
Elements of the Walking Useless fanbase had been up in arms over the current homage-filled episode, “Stalker.” Not for all of the bodily torment Norman Reedus’ Daryl went via, both, however moderately for the way in which the present killed off recurring character Laura with out fanfare or another characters seemingly noticing. Maybe everybody will really feel sated after listening to actress Lindsley Register’s story about Laura’s intercourse scene with Eugene that by no means aired on TV.
Following the airing of “Stalker,” Lindsley Register spoke with the Impartial about scenes she’d filmed in recent times that did not make the episodes’ remaining cuts. That’s when she dropped that golden nugget of a intercourse scene.
There have been scenes of me and Rosita beginning to grow to be buddies the place she and I like kill zombies collectively. I save her life at one level. And we filmed a extremely enjoyable scene the place me and Eugene get it on.
Maintain the telephone! Nicely, there aren’t very many telephones on this universe anymore, however maintain the one thing! Of all of the Walking Useless characters for Laura to get it on with at any level through the present, Eugene looks like the longest shot.
To make issues even weirder, Lindsley Register revealed that this intercourse scene would have occurred at any time when Eugene was nonetheless Negan’s prisoner contained in the Sanctuary. In her phrases:
Sooner or later I’m on set and our director is like, ‘I can’t inform you why however you’re gonna love the subsequent episode’s script.’ I get it and there’s this scene the place Eugene’s within the Saviors’ compound and the walkers have gotten in. I believe we’re gonna die so I come into his room and now we have intercourse. I’m like, ‘Don’t assume too extremely of this – I’m solely doing it as a result of we’re gonna die.’ He’s all shaken. it was so humorous.
Nicely, yeah, okay, that does truly sound precisely just like the form of intercourse that Eugene Porter could be having. (And even watching from afar.) The sort the place the opposite particular person is simply making an attempt to stave off the inevitable final result of demise, and Eugene is the one physique round to leap on. Not fairly a match made in heaven, however not the worst relationship that Eugene has had with girls on this present.
Who may flip down that fearful mullet-covered face?
After the official Skybound Walking Useless Twitter web page shared a put up in reference to Lindsley Register’s story – full with the caption #ReleaseTheLauraCut – TWD govt producer and author Corey Reed responded with a few additional particulars.
Truly the episode is “Time for After.” I wrote that scene/episode w/@MattNegrete & engaged on this was considered one of my favourite occasions within the writers room. We could not cease laughing on the issues Eugene may do or say. ‘If it’s all the identical to you, I’d prefer to maintain my socks on.’
That sounds about proper. I wager these socks would have quaint embroidered catchphrases, too. Or maybe they’d have the whole reproductive system illustrated on them.
In any case, the scene by no means made it to air, so I suppose we will not contemplate it canon. Eugene’s intercourse life (or lack thereof) simply cannot catch a break on The Walking Useless. Perhaps in the future Rosita’s emotions will flip round to one thing extra rowdy. Or possibly he’ll find yourself hooking up with Stephanie, the lady on the opposite finish of his radio communications. I dare say, nonetheless, that Eugene won’t be having intercourse with Laura in The Walking Useless‘s future, except some VERY intense secrets and techniques get revealed about what turns him on nowadays.
Relaxation in peace, Laura. I definitely hope you discovered somebody to get it on with earlier than Beta wrecked store and killed you, and I hope that somebody wasn’t Alpha (who’s been busy between the metaphorical sheets herself).
The Walking Useless airs Sundays on AMC at 9:00 p.m. ET. To see what different exhibits are on the way in which to primetime, head to our Winter and Spring TV premiere schedule.
