The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan hints there are stories “to discover” for Maggie in spin-offs

The Walking Lifeless star Lauren Cohan has hinted that her character, Maggie Rhee, may characteristic in the spin-off collection. “There’s rather a lot that may be explored,” she teased.

The Walking Lifeless followers have waited patiently for the season 10 finale and, lastly, it’ll display screen this Sunday in the US on AMC and on Monday in the UK on Fox.

The finale, A Sure Doom, is “an epic conflict” between our protagonists and Beta and the Whisperers, showrunner Angela Kang informed TVLine. “Over the course of the season, these teams have been engaged in type of a chilly battle, and now it’s exploded into this full-on battle to probably mutual destruction

“There’s numerous scope to it, numerous story threads occurring with our varied heroes. It’s massive and enjoyable.”

Kang teased a “David-and-Goliath battle” between the diminished survivors and Beta and his horde. “What we wished to indicate was how large a drawback they are at,” stated Kang. “It is a horde larger than they’ve ever encountered, and that is after Carol was capable of take out a few of it on the caves and a few of it was taken out throughout the battle at Hilltop.”

Fortuitously, they’ve a secret weapon: the return of Cohan’s Maggie after a six-year hiatus from the collection.

“Maggie has an essential function to play,” stated Kang. “She’s going to study some details about what’s occurring, and Maggie being Maggie, she’s like, ‘Oh s**t, my buddies are in hassle!’

“Additionally, Maggie’s acquired her personal story she’s been dwelling in, in order that’s one thing we’ll discover in a while down the road. However there’s type of a right away factor at hand she has to take care of.”

The Walking Lifeless followers have the welcome mat out for Cohan and he or she’s enthusiastic about what the longer term holds, even after the unique collection concludes with season 11.

“Yeah, we’ll positively see what occurs,” she informed RadioTimes.com at a roundtable occasion. “We’re all in dialog about potentialities and every part, so we’ll see what the longer term holds. After all, I do know there’s rather a lot that may be explored with Maggie as a result of she’s been gone for a very long time, and it could clearly be a pleasure to do it.” Within the quick time period, season 11 would characteristic some, let’s say, pressure round Maggie’s reunion along with her husband’s killer, Negan. “Once we return for this subsequent season, it’s going to be type of pushed by the unresolved… uh, relationship? [laughs] The unresolved state of affairs between Maggie and Negan. So, yeah, it’s superb to return again, and it’s going to be rife with battle with these two.” Extra materials by Michael Potts.

The Walking Lifeless returns to FOX in the UK on Monday, fifth October at 9pm.