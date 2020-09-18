The Walking Dead’s Maggie star talks season 10 filming and spin-off opportunities

The Walking Useless Lauren Cohan has opened up in regards to the ending of the zombie apocalypse sequence.

The actress, who performs Maggie Rhee, has confirmed she is not going to solely characteristic within the season 10 finale, but in addition the bumper eleventh season of the drama. As beforehand reported, the final run of the present will characteristic 14 episodes, to be launched over the span of 2021 and 2022.

“We have now two calendar years’ price of stuff to shoot, so it’s nonetheless going to be on tv for a major interval, however I really feel two methods about it,” The Walking Useless star defined throughout an interview on US discuss present Reside with Kelly and Ryan.

She added: “I form of bought excited after we first introduced [it was ending], simply because followers and all people who’s watched all this time and been a part of our invested household is.

“We’re so fortunate we’ve been going so lengthy and it’s so thrilling to say, ‘Okay, let’s all key in for this remaining season and watch it collectively’, and it makes me recognize it.”

Referring to the longer term Walking Useless spin-offs, Cohan added: “Individuals are so hungry for our entire universe nonetheless that it’s thrilling as a result of there will probably be spin-off potentialities.”

The Walking Useless: World Past, a brand new sequence set in the identical universe because the core zombie drama, is about to premiere in late 2020. It follows a bunch of youngsters born and raised in a post-apocalyptic society dominated by undead monsters.

The season 10 finale of The Walking Useless was pressured to needed to be postponed from its personal April premiere date.

The Walking Useless will subsequent return to AMC within the US on 4th October to air the episode initially deliberate as its 10th season finale, delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Six bonus episodes, introduced in July, will now carry season 10 because of an in depth in early 2021.

The Walking Useless is offered to stream on Amazon Prime Video UK. When you’re in search of extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.