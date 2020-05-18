The Walking Dead’s Original Plan For Beth Was Even More Gruesome

Go away a Remark
After all of the darkish and sordid moments which have gone down on The Walking Lifeless over the course of its first ten seasons, nothing the present does at this level ought to actually shock me when it comes to its depravity. Nevertheless, one former recurring Walking Lifeless actor just lately threw chilly water on my assumptions by revealing the present’s nutso authentic plans for killing off Emily Kinney’s Beth Greene.
Walking Lifeless vet Lew Temple, who performed the short-lived fan-favorite Axel, dropped by the Discuss Undergo to Me podcast to speak concerning the present and his sports activities skills. It was there the place he revealed the Walking Lifeless‘s showrunner and producers on the time have been aiming to not solely give Axel a much bigger storyline, however they have been going to kill off Beth two seasons sooner than the character really received murdered. Here is how Temple put it:
There have been some episodes that have been written the place I do take Beth out into the woods and slaughter her. And so we did not get to any of these. That was why I saved buttoned up, he was gonna come undone and be completely Henry Rollins tattooed. The complete factor about being a drug addict was all a facade, the factor concerning the squirt gun and pistol is all bullshit.
For those that want a fast refresher, Axel was a part of the jail crew in Season 3. He wasn’t a drug supplier as he’d informed the others, however had really been arrested for armed theft after holding up a retailer utilizing a water pistol. Nevertheless it sounds just like the writers had script-tested a number of conditions the place Axel would show himself to be one thing way more sinister than a gun-fearing softie.
How superior would it not have been to see Axel reveal his Max Cady-esque tats simply earlier than going all film monster on somebody. To make sure, it could have been terrible for The Walking Lifeless to kill off Beth earlier than Emily Kinney had actually hit her improvement stride in Seasons four and 5. However the best way she did get taken out of the story on the hospital was fairly blah, and it acquired a large backlash from viewers, so getting slaughtered by a secret serial killer might need been a extra memorable technique to bow out.
Through the podcast interview, Lew Temple additionally mentioned that the writers had added moments the place Axel was meant to abuse Carol in that very same storyline stretch, which might have undoubtedly riled the fanbase up in opposition to the actor’s favor. However alas, none of it got here to be, with Axel sadly getting taken out throughout an assault by The Governor. Here is Temple recalling that switcheroo.
I imply, simply these actually darkish issues that the writers have been speaking about. After which rapidly, it is like, ‘Oh, we painted ourselves within the nook, the Governor is displaying up and he is gotta draw blood or he’ll be impotent. He is gotta draw first blood. And it is trying such as you’re gonna get the quick straw.’
To Lew Temple’s credit score, his closing scene with Carol is his finest, and to see him get shot within the head simply as he is within the midst of a heat dialog was as heartbreaking a loss of life because it received for supporting characters. Now, I nonetheless suppose it could have been extra fascinating and nuanced had that second occurred with out anybody realizing that Axel was really a serial killer. Particularly if somebody would have found Beth’s physique (or that of one other sufferer) later, which might set a couple of wave of worry and panic that Axel could not even relish.
The Walking Lifeless wasn’t simply pulling that serial killer plot line out of the air, in fact. It sounds very very similar to the writers have been going to offer Axel a number of the story beats of Thomas Richards, who was additionally a part of the jail crew within the supply materials. Thomas was a largely fairly particular person whose lethal, decapitation-friendly motivations have been quickly revealed. Although he wasn’t a serious character, Thomas was one of many first occasions that Rick’s group encountered an all-too-human menace, though there have been many extra of these to return, each within the comedian and on the TV present.
Although The Walking Lifeless wrapped up Season 10 earlier this yr, the present has but to ship its official season finale, which was within the midst of being finalized when manufacturing needed to shut down. Within the meantime, you’ll be able to stream the primary 9 seasons on Netflix.
