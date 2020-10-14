The Walking Lifeless: World Beyond is a “device to heal” says Nico Tortorella

The Walking Lifeless: World Beyond star Nico Tortorella says he’s waited a very long time to play somebody like Felix so when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the premiere he was mildly irritated.

Present runner Matt Negrete rang Tortorella simply earlier than the deliberate launch of The Walking Lifeless: World Beyond in April to inform him it was being postponed.

He instructed EW: “I imply, when Contagion was the No. 1 film on iTunes, after which I get the decision from Matt being, ‘I don’t assume the world’s prepared for World Beyond’. And I used to be like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. I believe this is the proper time!’

“All that being stated, I believe this present is coming on the good time. I don’t assume that there are any coincidences on this life, and World Beyond is completely artwork imitating life, in ways in which none of us anticipated after we have been creating it. There’s some actual drugs in these characters, on this story. And I’m simply excited for the present to come out as perhaps a device that all of us can use to heal, even simply a little bit.”

The Walking Lifeless: World Beyond is the two-season spin-off of The Walking Lifeless and chronicles the post-apocalyptic panorama 10 years after the Zombie invasion, from the attitude of 4 younger protagonists.

Tortorella performs Felix, a safety man from the Campus Colony who is taken in by the Bennett household after he’s kicked out of dwelling when he reveals he’s homosexual. It’s a character with a lot of relevance to him.

He stated: “I’m so excited to convey this character, particularly a queer character, to life in a method that isn’t solely realised by the violence that he experiences due to who he is. He’s a full-blown queer superhero, and I’m right here to play this position.”

Negrete has in contrast the collection to the basic coming-of-age film Stand By Males as opposed to a full-on Zombie fest.

Tortorella felt it was someplace between the 2. “I imply, I believe even within the Stand By Me moments, Felix is nonetheless on the watch or prepared to throw it down at any given second. I’m not one of many children, however I’m watching this story unfold via their eyes with the viewers, and it’s so lovely. I imply, there’s an innocence, proper?”

The children in The Walking Lifeless: World Beyond exhibit that “naivety” that exists in youth, however which sadly, as we become older, a few of us, not all of us, lose, he stated.

“This story is being instructed via that perspective. It actually leads to the query of not simply what does it imply to survive, however what does it imply to dwell? How can we maintain on to life? And if that’s not artwork imitating life at the moment, I don’t know what is.”

The Walking Lifeless: World Beyond is accessible to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and throughout Asia-Pacific, the Center East, Africa and choose international locations in Europe.

