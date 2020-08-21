The Walking Useless: 8 Big Questions Going Into The Season 10 Finale

Past Presumably Ezekiel, Which Of The Protagonists Will Die?

Whereas it is true that The Walking Useless may pull off its Season 10 finale with out completely killing off any of the great guys, so to talk, I undoubtedly do not see that occuring. So, who’s it going to be? The first finale photos make it appear to be Daryl goes to get picked off by a random Whisperer among the many walkers, however that is not so probably. It is also potential that the masked stranger may take out Aaron or Alden with ease. However of all the most important characters that would chew the mud, my cash is on Father Gabriel. The character had fairly a memorably grotesque demise within the comics, and whereas that probably will not play out in the identical manner on the TV present, his time has in all probability come.