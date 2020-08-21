The Walking Useless: 8 Big Questions Going Into The Season 10 Finale

Depart a Remark
Hardly ever do TV followers have to attend months between a present’s penultimate episode and its “implausible” season finale, however The Walking Useless was compelled into a clumsy place because it aimed to shut out Season 10, with every part shutting down simply earlier than the post-production course of on Episode 16, “A Sure Doom.” Thus, followers have been left at nighttime about everybody’s destiny since April’s cliffhanger, and we cannot be taught what really occurred till October. Which suggests my curiosity concerning the finale has solely taken up that rather more of my brain-space.
Now that we all know when The Walking Useless will return to AMC to air “A Sure Doom” (and that it’s going to later be adopted by six extra episodes to bridge the hole to Season 11), we will anticipate a few of our largest questions lastly being answered. With out additional ado, let’s dive into among the massive mysteries that Season 10 nonetheless wants to supply options for.
Who Is The Masked Stranger?
One of many largest mysteries in all of Season 10 got here within the finale’s first trailer, which featured an unknown character sporting a masks and wielding a pair of handheld scythes. It looks as if the character reveals as much as assist Aaron and Alden take out the Whisperers that surrounded them, however actually, the masked stranger may undoubtedly be an enemy. The characters which have already been theorized to be behind the masks are plentiful: Morgan (again from his Worry the Walking Useless stint), Morgan’s Son Duane (who’d need to have someway survived his Season Three destiny), the comedian e book’s Mercer, or perhaps a fully new character who wasn’t within the supply materials. I definitely hope it is not the latter possibility, and that the reveal is a significant one to viewers.
Is Ezekiel Doomed?
Ever since Khary Payton’s Ezekiel dodged his comedian counterpart’s destiny by surviving the massive group beheading, it appears as if the character has been residing on borrowed time, particularly after it was revealed he is affected by thyroid most cancers. Having seemingly squashed his suicidal ideas, Ezekiel looks as if he is discovered a brand new lease on life after having met Princess throughout the trek to seek out Stephanie, however a change in emotional state is hardly a treatment for most cancers. So, will Ezekiel survive the finale, or will he get killed off earlier than reaching the metaphorical promised land that’s the Commonwealth?
Will Eugene’s Group Attain The Commonwealth?
Talking of the game-changing comedian e book setting that has but to be launched in live-action, the Commonwealth is presumably the most important vacation spot that Eugene, Yumiko, Ezekiel and Princess will come throughout subsequent. Nevertheless, it is not assured that they will really attain the placement within the Season 10 finale, since that may be too straightforward. It is simply as probably that Eugene’s group will run into some hassle with the Commonwealth’s safety outdoors the gates, that means followers must wait till probably Season 11 to see the within of the closely populated refuge. Here is hoping we will no less than get an in-person take a look at Eugene’s radio buddy Stephanie.
Past Presumably Ezekiel, Which Of The Protagonists Will Die?
Whereas it is true that The Walking Useless may pull off its Season 10 finale with out completely killing off any of the great guys, so to talk, I undoubtedly do not see that occuring. So, who’s it going to be? The first finale photos make it appear to be Daryl goes to get picked off by a random Whisperer among the many walkers, however that is not so probably. It is also potential that the masked stranger may take out Aaron or Alden with ease. However of all the most important characters that would chew the mud, my cash is on Father Gabriel. The character had fairly a memorably grotesque demise within the comics, and whereas that probably will not play out in the identical manner on the TV present, his time has in all probability come.
Who Will get To Kill Beta?
Whereas Alpha served as a correct massive dangerous because of her all-around warped psychology and extroverted nature, Beta has been a much more subdued (and musical) villain whereas amassing walkers to put out his massive assault scheme. As such, I am unable to think about the character surviving the finale and making it to Season 11, and that makes me surprise who will get to take Beta out. Daryl is a straightforward alternative, given the pair’s earlier rumble in Season 9, and Negan additionally suits there, given his personal previous with the hulking villain. However I kinda suppose The Walking Useless‘s artistic group will permit Lydia to completely take Beta out, given his involvement with elevating her within the Whisperers’ fucked up atmosphere.
How Will Maggie Return?
Although Lauren Cohan made her preliminary Walking Useless exit again within the first half of Season 9, followers have not cease asking about and clamoring for her return, which was allowed to occur after her bold ABC sequence Whiskery Cavalier was cancelled. We all know she’ll be again in Season 11 as a daily, but it surely’s nonetheless unclear how she’s going to rekindle her connection to the principle group after being away for years on finish. She is aware of concerning the Whisperers, because of written correspondence she’d been retaining, however will her return have an effect on the villains’ future, or will she arrive simply after their risk is vanquished? Additionally, what is going to her first encounter with Negan be like?
What Is Virgil Up To?
The final time Walking Useless followers noticed Kevin Carroll’s Virgil, he was parting methods with Michonne, who was herself occurring a series-exiting quest to observe clues resulting in Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes. Virgil claimed he’d be sticking across the navy base the place he’d been residing, however the Season 10 finale trailer confirmed audiences that he really packed up and headed out. Carroll teased Virgil’s return to CinemaBlend earlier this yr, however no person mentioned something about him going to Oceanside. Is he going to seek out anybody nonetheless round, or will he find yourself transferring on from that place so as to monitor down those that left?
Will Connie Lastly Come Again?
The Walking Useless‘s midseason premiere earlier this yr featured the disappearance of Lauren Ridloff’s Connie, who acquired trapped underground after everybody else had already escaped the cave system. Her probabilities did not look that nice within the second, although characters like Magna and Yumiko have stored the religion that she would finally return. Granted, the true BTS cause Ridloff needed to again out of The Walking Useless is as a result of she was within the midst of filming Marvel’s Eternals, however followers have been questioning when Connie will return to maintain constructing on her friendship with Daryl. (Yeah, everyone desires to see them get freaky, although I am undecided Daryl is even able to it at this level.)
The Walking Useless will lastly get to air the Season 10 finale on AMC on Sunday, October 4, at 9:00 p.m. ET, and it is going to be instantly adopted by the sequence premiere of The Walking Useless: World Past. To see what different new and returning reveals are on the way in which within the close to future, head to our Fall 2020 TV premiere schedule.
