The Walking Useless: What These Former Cast Members Are Doing Now

Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)

Andrew Lincoln served because the anchor of the bigger The Walking Useless solid along with his portrayal of Rick Grimes for the present’s first 9 seasons, however the English actor and aggressive zip-up sweater carrying hopeless romantic in Love Truly had been planning on leaving the present as early as Season Eight however stayed on for another season earlier than leaving to spend extra time along with his household. Since leaving the AMC collection, Lincoln has saved a comparatively low profile, however he’s set to look within the upcoming drama Penguin Bloom the place he’ll star alongside Naomi Watts. And regardless of not being on the present, Lincoln just lately gave former co-star Danai Gurira a touching sendoff following her remaining episode.

Talking of The Walking Useless, we’re nonetheless ready for extra information on these spinoff films that includes the return of Rick Grimes.