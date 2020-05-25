The Walking Useless: What These Former Cast Members Are Doing Now

Go away a Remark
Since its debut on Halloween evening in 2010, AMC’s The Walking Useless has gone from an intimate adaptation of the Robert Kirkman’s long-running comedian e-book collection to an enormous cultural phenomenon thanks partially to the the wealthy storylines and the expansive solid that just about outnumbers the military of zombies that populate the present’s panorama. And over the course of the present’s first 10 seasons, many members of the solid like Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, and Jon Bernthal have turn out to be gone from comparatively unknown actors to large stars.
However with a solid as massive because the one on The Walking Useless there are certain to be a couple of that go away the present both as a result of their characters’ tales are completed or they wish to transfer onto one thing else and additional their careers. And though we’ll be seeing the return of Lauren Cohan’s Maggie when Season 11 premieres, what about a number of the different former members of the solid who left the collection. What are they as much as?
Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)
Andrew Lincoln served because the anchor of the bigger The Walking Useless solid along with his portrayal of Rick Grimes for the present’s first 9 seasons, however the English actor and aggressive zip-up sweater carrying hopeless romantic in Love Truly had been planning on leaving the present as early as Season Eight however stayed on for another season earlier than leaving to spend extra time along with his household. Since leaving the AMC collection, Lincoln has saved a comparatively low profile, however he’s set to look within the upcoming drama Penguin Bloom the place he’ll star alongside Naomi Watts. And regardless of not being on the present, Lincoln just lately gave former co-star Danai Gurira a touching sendoff following her remaining episode.
Talking of The Walking Useless, we’re nonetheless ready for extra information on these spinoff films that includes the return of Rick Grimes.
Danai Gurira (Michonne)
It looks as if it was simply yesterday that Danai Gurira introduced that she could be stepping away from her position of Michonne after Season 10 of The Walking Useless, explaining that she was being referred to as to different issues in her life throughout a panel on the 2019 San Diego Comedian-Con. Even earlier than and since her departure, Gurira has remained fairly busy balancing time as a hero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in addition to a hero in the actual world as a UN Girls Goodwill Ambassador, which she was named in December 2018. On prime of that, the previous The Walking Useless star is busy at work writing the upcoming HBO Max collection Americanah, in addition to Godzilla Vs. Kong, which is slated to come back out within the November 2020.
Jon Bernthal (Shane Walsh)
Jon Bernthal is a type of quietly superb actors, and that was no totally different in his portrayal of Shane Walsh, Rick Grimes’ former finest friend-turned-enemy within the first two seasons of The Walking Useless. The position was suspected to be short-lived from the soar, however there are occasions when you’ll be able to’t assist however miss the gravity Shane delivered to lots of the conditions early on within the collection.
Since leaving the collection, Bernthal has turn out to be one of the vital prolific actors of our time with bit roles in numerous instant-classics in addition to Frank Citadel on the Netflix Marvel collection Daredevil and Punisher. And with a number of upcoming tasks together with the TV adaptation of American Gigolo and The Many Saints Of Newark (the long-awaited prequel movie to The Sopranos), it appears to be like like we’ll be seeing extra of Bernthal for years to come back.
Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes)
For 3 seasons on The Walking Useless, Sarah Wayne Callies portrayed Lori Grimes, however the character’s destiny when she sacrificed herself to provide beginning to Judith throughout a Cesarean part that finally took her life. Throughout an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Callies acknowledged that the character needed to die with a purpose to push Rick Grimes to the subsequent stage. After leaving the present, Callies went on to return to the Fox collection Jail Break in addition to the TNT drama Colony. The actress is at the moment on the NBC collection The Council Of Dads, a collection Callies informed The Sioux Metropolis Journal stopped her from quitting appearing altogether.
Laurie Holden (Andrea)
Laurie Holden was fairly vocal concerning the demise of her character Andrea within the Season Three finale of The Walking Useless, the end result of a storyline with the Governor the actress was not too keen on following her departure. Since leaving the present, Holden has remained fairly busy each along with her appearing profession (which most just lately included tv work on Confirmed Harmless and animated function Arctic Canines) and her work in charity and human rights work, together with the Somaly Mam Basis, Operation Underground Railroad, and Dwelling From Dwelling.
Jeffrey DeMunn (Dale Horvath)
Jeffrey DeMunn was one of many members of the unique Atlanta crew within the first two seasons of The Walking Useless, however the actor requested to be killed off after Frank Darabont, the unique showrunner, was pushed out of the manufacturing. DeMunn and Darabont have labored collectively a number of instances through the years beginning with the 1994 launch of The Shawshank Redemption, so it ought to come as no shock that the actor would go away in that trend. Since leaving the present, DeMunn has remained busy in movie and tv, together with the Showtime collection Billions, the place he at the moment performs Chuck Rhoades, Sr.
Steven Yeun (Glenn Rhee)
There isn’t any demise on The Walking Useless extra stunning and unsettling than the brutal homicide of Steven Yeun’s Glenn by the fingers of the evil Negan. Like lots of the characters within the collection, their deaths had been predetermined within the pages of the unique comedian collection, and that is the case for Glenn, although Robert Kirkman shared with Leisure Weekly that there have been talks of holding him round. These talks by no means panned out, however Yeun has stayed busy with tasks like Sorry To Hassle You, Burning, and the upcoming A24 function The People, the place the actor will star alongside Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer, and June Squibb.
Michael Rooker (Merle Dixon)
Michael Rooker solely appeared in 14 episodes of The Walking Useless, however his efficiency as Daryl Dixon’s older and antagonistic brother Merle is one price remembering. There was no saving Merle after he became a zombie on the finish of Season 3, however the demise of his character hasn’t stopped Rooker from persevering with his profession in movie and tv. After leaving the collection, Rooker turned a good greater star following his portrayal of Yondu in Guardians Of The Galaxy and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2., the place he reunited with James Gunn. The partnership, which began with Slither, will proceed when Rooker seems in Gunn’s 2021 The Suicide Squad. And anticipate to see the actor enter the Quick And Livid franchise with the 2012 launch of F9.
Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes)
One of many greatest shocks of Season Eight of The Walking Useless was the early departure of Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes from the collection when Rick’s son was bitten by a walker, ending his run within the course of. Followers and stars of the present had been equally as shocked by former showrunner Scott Gimple’s selection of killing off one of many central characters, however nobody took it as unhealthy as Riggs’ father who had some selection phrases for Gimple after his son was written off the present. In 2019, the previous The Walking Useless star was solid as Patrick “PJ” Nelson on the ABC drama, A Million Little Issues, which was renewed in March 2020.
Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced
Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced initially auditioned for the position of Michonne in The Walking Useless. Although the half ended up going to Danai Gurira, Martin-Inexperienced snagged the a part of Sasha. She recurred on the collection in Season Three and was bumped as much as a collection common in The Walking Useless’s fourth season. Like a lot of her different former cast-members, Martin-Inexperienced’s character had a really memorable exit. After her departure from The Walking Useless, Martin-Inexperienced took a starring position within the CBS All Entry collection, Star Trek: Discovery. She’s additionally anticipated to look in House Jam: A New Legacy in 2021.
David Morrissey (Philip “The Governor” Blake)
Earlier than the introduction of Negan, there was no character extra dastardly or lethal than David Morrissey’s portrayal of Philip “The Governor” Blake” beginning in Season Three of The Walking Useless. Like lots of the characters featured in each the comedian and tv collection, The Governor suffered a violent demise in the course of the Season four midseason finale. Since leaving The Walking Useless, Morrissey has gone on to have roles in Inside No. 9, the Amazon collection Good Omens, and the upcoming Dampyr adaptation.
Lennie James (Morgan Jones)
Morgan Jones, portrayed by the good Lennie James, was one of many first characters Rick Grimes meets in Season 1 of The Walking Useless, and the character confirmed up a number of extra instances over subsequent seasons earlier than changing into a member of the principle solid beginning in Season 6. And regardless of dying in Season 8, Morgan had the uncommon distinction of exhibiting up within the spinoff collection Concern The Walking Useless, the place James stays as a collection common. Along with The Walking Useless universe, James has proven up in movies like Blade Runner 2049 and the upcoming Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.
These are just some of former The Walking Useless stars which have gone on to proceed their careers in movie, tv, and elsewhere lately. I am positive each time the present returns, we are able to anticipate to see extra characters and actors on this record. If you wish to know which former castmember hasn’t watched the AMC collection, you’ll be able to examine that out right here on CinemaBlend.
