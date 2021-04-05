‘The Walking Useless’s’ Final Season to Premiere in August on AMC

“The Walking Useless’s” remaining season will start on Sunday, August 22.

“When you’re not a risk, then you don’t have anything to fear about,” the teaser for the ultimate season of the hit AMC zombie drama, which you’ll be able to watch beneath, says.

After concluding its tenth season on Sunday, April 4, it would solely be a couple of brief months earlier than the ultimate episodes start. However, the expanded Season 11 will solely launch with the primary eight of 24 episodes. The remaining 16 shall be scheduled at a later time.

“Coming off of the six extra episodes for Season 10, which centered on smaller, character-driven tales, we’re excited to kick off Season 11 larger than ever,” stated Angela Kang, “The Walking Useless” showrunner. “The stakes shall be excessive: we’ll see extra zombies; tons of motion; intriguing new tales; never-before-seen places and our teams collectively in one neighborhood for the primary time, making an attempt to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”

Added Scott M. Gimple, government producer and chief content material officer of TWD Universe: “The ultimate chapter of ‘The Walking Useless’ begins with eight action-packed episodes that can function the huge scope and scale followers have come to count on from TWD Universe, and I’m thrilled to share that followers received’t have to wait lengthy for these unimaginable new episodes to debut this summer time.”

The flagship cable sequence has seen two spinoffs air to date (“Worry The Walking Useless” and “The Walking Useless: World Past”). It’s a two-time Emmy winner in the sequence/miniseries/film/particular prosthetic make-up class; it picked up a Golden Globe nom for drama sequence in 2011, and it’s an eight-time nominee on the SAG Awards for stunt ensemble.

For 12 consecutive years the sequence has remained the No. 1 sequence on primary cable amongst adults 25-34 in stay+3 viewing.

“The Walking Useless” relies on the comedian e-book sequence from Robert Kirkman and Picture Comics. The sequence is produced by AMC Studios. As well as to Gimple, Kang and Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth government produce.