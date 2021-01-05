‘The Waltons’ Cast to Reunite on ‘Stars in the Home’ (TV Roundup)

In at this time’s TV information roundup, the forged of “The Waltons” will reunite in an upcoming episode of “Stars in the Home,” and HBO acquired the Scandinavian restricted collection, “The Investigation.”

DATES

Netflix is about to premiere “Chris Rock: Complete Blackout, The Tamborine Prolonged Lower” on Jan. 12. On this new model of Rock’s Grammy-nominated stand-up particular, the comic returns to the stage in Brooklyn to share his observations on race, fatherhood and politics. The prolonged lower will unveil never-before-seen jokes, interviews and footages. Watch Rock’s announcement under.

SPECIALS

The forged of the iconic ’70s drama collection “The Waltons” will reunite in an upcoming episode of “Stars in the Home.” Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will welcome Mary Beth McDonough, Eric Scott, Kami Cotler, Judy Norton, Michael Discovered and Richard Thomas to mirror on their time on the collection. The episode will launch Jan. 7 on the livestream collection’ YouTube channel. Donations from this episode will go towards The Actors Fund.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” will welcome Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt James and Machine Gun Kelly, whereas Gordon Ramsay, Vanessa Kirby and Sturgill Simpson can be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Stacey Abrams, RuPaul and Maren Morris will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” will welcome Amy Poehler, Burna Boy and Chris Coleman.

ACQUISITIONS

HBO acquired the North American tv and streaming rights to the Scandinavian restricted collection, “The Investigation.” The six-part collection, from Fremantle’s Miso Movie, unpacks a real-life investigation on the 2017 homicide of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. It’s written, directed and govt produced by Tobias Lindholm and produced by Jonas Allen, Caroline Blanco, Peter Bose and René Ezra. “The Investigation” will premiere on Feb. 1 on HBO and can be obtainable to stream on HBO Max.