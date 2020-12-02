‘The Wandering Earth’ Sequel Sets Chinese New Year 2023 Release Date

Director Frant Gwo has introduced that the sequel to his sci-fi hit “The Wandering Earth,” China’s third highest grossing movie of all time, will launch over the 2023 Lunar New Year vacation, constantly the nation’s largest movie-going week of every yr.

“The Wandering Earth” turned a shock hit after its 2019 Lunar New Year debut, beating rivals together with Ning Hao’s “Loopy Alien” and Han Han’s “Pegasus” to prime that yr’s vacation field workplace. Produced by Beijing Tradition on a finances of round $50 million, it grossed $691 million in China, however lower than $6 million in North America. It was later picked up by Netflix.

“After two years of pre-production and desirous about the script, we’ve determined to provoke our taking pictures plan for ‘The Wandering Earth 2,’ and on the identical time have set our launch date for New Year’s Day 2023,” set to fall on Jan. 22, Gwo advised the general public throughout China’s Golden Rooster Movie Competition, which concluded on the weekend. Although a title has but to be introduced, the script is essentially accomplished, he stated, including: “Subsequent, we’ll attempt to start new manufacturing processes, and can contain extra new applied sciences.”

The sequel will once more be directed by Gwo, produced by Gong Ge’er, and supervised by sci-fi titan Liu Cixin, who wrote the unique 2000 novella from which the primary movie was tailored.

“The preparation work for ‘The Wandering Earth 2’ has already been ongoing for a while. We have now created a brand new world stuffed with science fiction parts and are trying ahead to audiences discovering new, higher plots and extra particulars,” Gong stated.

Fu Ruoqing, vice chairman of China Movie Group, which is backing the sequel, stated that the problem of taking pictures the sequel will spark a rising tide that may elevate all boats, bettering technical requirements in a fashion that may profit the movie trade at massive. “ ‘The Wandering Earth 2’ will discover methods of streamlining and standardizing manufacturing that hopefully will make movies get higher and higher,” he stated.

A brand new poster issued for the sequel options the phrase “Goodbye Photo voltaic System” written out repeatedly in quite a few languages. “There’s a feeling right here of the earth setting sail, with the solar on the appropriate facet indicating that we’ll transfer ahead in the direction of a brighter world,” Gwo stated of the poster. Promotional supplies and occasions that includes Wu Jing appear to point that the bankable star of the unique will return for the second instalment, regardless of his character assembly a seemingly inescapable unhealthy finish within the first.

An prolonged, 3D “particular version” model of the unique movie that runs 12 additional minutes is at present again in cinemas, the place it has grossed $500,000 since its Nov. 26 debut, rating a low ninth on the field workplace Tuesday native time beneath the Harrison Ford-starring “Name of the Wild.”

Liu’s Hugo Award-winning trilogy “The Three-Physique Downside” is ready to be tailored right into a high-profile TV collection by “Recreation of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss alongside writer-producer Alexander Woo for Netflix. The announcement has stoked early controversy on account of objections from U.S. politicians involved about giving such a platform to Liu’s work given his assist of Chinese authorities insurance policies in Xinjiang, a area the place an estimated a million ethnic minority Uyghurs have been positioned in internment camps.

Expectations in China stay excessive for “The Wandering Earth” sequel, the place followers accustomed to the lightening velocity manufacturing schedules of most Chinese blockbusters bemoaned a launch date so atypically far in a future. “Nonetheless two complete years to go, however I’m so excited!” wrote one consumer on China’s Twitter-like Weibo social media platform.