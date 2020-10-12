The Wanted’s Tom Parker Has Brain Tumor

Tom Parker, a singer for for the British-Irish boy band The Wished, has revealed he’s been recognized with a terminal mind tumor.

In an Instagram submit on Monday morning, Parker introduced the information to his followers, saying he’s at the moment receiving remedy for a grade 4 glioblastoma tumor.

“Hey guys, you realize that we’ve each been quiet on social media for a number of weeks and it’s time to inform you why. There’s no simple technique to say this however I’ve sadly been recognized with a mind tumor and I’m already present process remedy,” Parker wrote. “We determined, after a number of thought, that fairly than hiding away and making an attempt to maintain it a secret, we’d do one interview the place we might lay out all the main points and let everybody know the details in our personal manner. We’re all completely devastated however we’re gonna struggle this all the best way. We don’t need your disappointment, we simply need love and positivity and collectively we are going to elevate consciousness of this horrible illness and search for all accessible remedy choices. It’s gonna be a tricky battle however with everybody’s love and help we’re going to beat this.”

In an interview with OK Journal, Parker mentioned he had two seizures over the summer season and was hospitalized.

“They pulled the curtain round my mattress and mentioned, ‘It’s a mind tumor.’ All I might suppose was, ‘F—ing hell!’ I used to be in shock,” he mentioned. “It’s stage 4 glioblastoma and so they’ve mentioned it’s terminal. It was quite a bit to take care of on my own. I nonetheless haven’t processed it.”

Parker co-created The Wished in 2009 with fellow members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes. They rose to fame with their 2010 debut tune “All Time Low,” which hit No. 1 on the U.Ok. high 20 singles chart. Managed by Justin Bieber/ Ariana Grande supervisor Scooter Braun, the group scored a Stateside hit with “Glad You Got here,” from their second album “Battleground,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Scorching 100 in 2012. Whereas the group was a serious success within the U.Ok. and Eire with hits like “Coronary heart Emptiness,” “Lose My Thoughts” and “Chasing the Solar,” additional U.S. success proved elusive.

In 2014, the band went on indefinite hiatus to pursue solo initiatives.