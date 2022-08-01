The war between Bayern and Barcelona continues after Lewandowski’s harsh statements

Bayern Munich spoke after Lewandowski’s statements (USA TODAY Sports)

The signing of Robert Lewandowski for him Barcelona became one of the most resonant in the transfer market in Europe for how his departure from the Bayern Munich. The Polish striker, who still had a one-year contract with the German entity, pressured the club to sell him in tense negotiations with the team azulgrana.

Once the transfer is complete, the controversy over his departure continued to be debated both in Catalan, German and even American lands, since from there, in the middle of the tour prior to the start of the competition, the footballer spoke. “The club tried to find a fight to justify my sale because maybe it was difficult to explain to the fans,” Lewandowski said in an interview with ESPN.

His words resonated loudly and quickly reached the ears of the Bayern sports director, Hasan Salihamidzicwho was quick to respond and even shoot Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Lewandowski played three games in the Barcelona shirt (USA TODAY Sports)

“I do not understand it at all”, Salihamidzic said in dialogue with the German newspaper Bild. “My father taught me that when you leave, you never close the door with your butt. Robert is on the best path to achieve it, ”he added, regarding how his departure from the Bavarian team was conceived, where He spent eight seasons since his signing in 2014.

A few words that were added to those previously made by the president of Bayern Munich Herbert Hainer: “I don’t understand at all why Robert has brought up the subject again. Everybody got what he wanted. Don’t forget that he was the first to go public with things at the end of last season.”

In turn, the sports director of the German league champion fired at Barcelona for how they handled themselves during the tense negotiations: “With all the clubs with whom we have spoken we have always had the intention of treating each other with respect and maintaining fair negotiations and serious. Barcelona’s statements at the negotiating table were not good. It is clear that we will talk about it with Joan Laporta when we see each other next time”.

Lewandowski left Bayern after eight seasons (USA TODAY Sports)

When it comes to sports, Robert Lewandowski continues to settle at his new club. The Polish striker was still unable to convert in the Barcelona shirt during the tour of the United States. Since his arrival at the culé team he played three games (among them the Clásico against Real Madrid).

