The war hits Ukraine and the authors of STALKER 2 ask for help against the Russian invasion

GSC Game World and Frogwares call on the world to stop the Russian aggression started today.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 24, 2022, 15:58 110 comments

The war shakes Europe again. Since early in the morning, the Russian army has launched a large-scale military operation against Ukraine whose consequences are still far from being known. However, the former Soviet republic is preparing for resistance, and that includes GSC Game World (S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl) y Frogwareswho have denounced the attack.

“From today, the Russian Federation is officially at war with Ukraine. Our country has woken up to the noise of explosions and gunfire, but it is ready to defend its freedom and independence, because it remains strong and is ready for anything.” “, we read in the GSC letter. The future is uncertain, but we are hopeful and confident in our Armed Forces and our faith in Ukraine.”

The Kyiv-based development team continues its message by calling on the entire industry, from gamers to journalists, to share this information. “Through pain, death, war, fear and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere. As he always does”, they conclude in their message shared on Steam.

For its part, Frogwares (Sherlock Holmes Chapter One) left a few hours ago an appeal on Twitter to the world to force Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine. “We cannot sit idly by. Russia attacks our homeland and denies its sovereignty. We are trying to stay safe , but this is a war, there are no two ways to do it. “We are a peaceful nation, and in all the years since we gained our independence, we have never attacked or threatened anyone.”

Contrary to GSC Game World, Frogwares takes advantage of its message to recognize the obvious: the current situation in the country will make its work difficult.

It is likely that in the next few hours more development teams with studios in Ukraine will make a statement on the matter. Among them could be 4A Games, which, although they moved a large part of their business from the country years ago, are natives of the former Soviet republic. As James B. Jones recalls, in recent years the country has had a buoyant growth in its video game industry that is now interrupted.

