The War On Drugs Drop Warren Zevon Cowl, Announce Podcast

Upfront of The War on Medication’s forthcoming reside album, inevitably titled “Reside Medication,” the group has introduced “The Tremendous Excessive High quality Podcast” and unveiled the album’s second single, a canopy of Warren Zevon’s “By chance Like a Martyr.”

In keeping with the announcement, “The Tremendous Excessive High quality Podcast” is a four-episode sequence, airing weekly starting on the album’s launch day. All through, guitar tech and band confidant Dominic East listens because the band talks casually about how they arrived on the performances and the choice to launch their new reside album. Take a look at a trailer right here.

As for “By chance Like a Martyr,” Medication frontman Adam Granduciel describes it as “so easy and true, it’s best to ever be fortunate to write down a music that easy.”

“Reside Medication” is a set culled from over 40 laborious drives of recorded reside exhibits unfold out throughout years of touring behind a number of albums, in keeping with the announcement — and anybody who’s seen the band reside is aware of that somebody heard an terrible lot of soloing on these 40 laborious drives. Sequenced to mirror how a typical 70-minute present would stream, it’s the primary quantity to seize the band’s reside interpretations and a doc showcasing the evolution of The War on Medication’ reside present over time.

The group just lately debuted a model new single, “Ocean of Darkness,” on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The music is the primary launch of any new materials by the band for the reason that launch of 2017’s Grammy-winning “A Deeper Understanding,” and a style of what they’ve been engaged on within the studio these final many months. “Ocean of Darkness” doesn’t seem on “Reside Medication.”