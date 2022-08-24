The war that Putin wanted to win in 72 hours is six months old and appears as the prologue to a deeper conflict

The bodies of Russian soldiers lie on the ground after the attack by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of kyiv. Putin believed that he would take the capital in a short time, but his plan failed (AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

“Three days. In three days this will be over.” Vladimir Putin was convinced. His generals had presented him with a detailed plan in the Kremlin situation room that he had listened to with some disdain. He thought all of that was too much. It was not necessary. To conquer Ukraine, he would hardly need 72 hours and a few good special agents. to come to the government palace in Kyiv and get rid of the “West puppet” President Volodymyr Zelensky. At that moment, according to his delirium, the former Ukrainian president, Viktor Yanukovych, would enter the scene, a traitor who was waiting in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, to be given the order to occupy the seat. The rest were a few dead, many imprisoned and a few others exiled for Ukraine to become part of Great Mother Russia again, Putin’s imperialist dream.

Beyond Putin’s unprecedented optimism, the military plan designed by the Kremlin generals was quite simple. The Russians would come from the north, on both sides of Kyiv. One force would move east of the capital through the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, while the other would outflank the capital to the west, pushing south from Belarus through a natural gap between the “exclusion zone” of the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant and surrounding swamps. The attack would come in winter, so the hard ground would make the terrain easily traversable for tanks.. The Spetsnaz, the special forces, would find and eliminate President Zelensky, and install a pro-Kremlin government.

The plan also said that from the east, Russian forces would traverse central Ukraine to the Dnieper River, while the Crimean troops would take the southeast coast. These actions could last several weeks, but they would be carried out without much resistance since the central control of the Ukrainian army would be broken. After pausing to regroup and rearm, they would push west, toward a north-south line that would stretch from Moldova to western Belarus, leaving a Ukrainian state in the west – an area that in Putin’s calculation was populated by hopelessly Russophobic neo-Nazis.

Zelensky pays tribute to those who have fallen in action. Ukraine acknowledged on Monday that nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the start of the Russian invasion six months ago, in a conflict with no sign of ending, which has already caused significant human and material damage. (Laetitia Peron/AFP)

“For the Russian Federation, we were like an appendage that had to be removed, but they didn’t understand it,” President Zelensky explained last week in an interview with the Washington Post. “They thought we were an appendage, but we turned out to be the heart of Europe. And we have made this heart beat. These countries have united around us, not only thanks to us, but also because the society of these countries was not willing to give up the concept of freedom simply because it is Putin, who is feared and demonized in the West . The West itself demonized it, they painted him as something very terrible, with a nuclear weapon in his hands. Sometimes we are afraid too, but Ukraine proved that the devil is not as fearsome as they make him out to be”.

Six months after that fateful February 24 in which Putin gave the mobilization order for the 100 tactical battalions with 175,000 soldiers that he had accumulated on the Ukrainian borders, the Kremlin’s plan resulted in a resounding failure. The 72 hours became 180 days, at least 50,000 Russian soldiers killed (the figure is probably closer to 80,000) and the same number of civilian and military Ukrainians, hundreds of thousands of wounded, five million refugees in other European countries and three million internally displaced persons, some of the most heinous crimes in recent years in a field of war, disruption of the food supply chain in the neediest countries in the Middle East and energy in Europe. A remarkable resilience of the Ukrainians also appeared and surprised the world, the incredible resistance of such unequal forces, the imprint of what seemed to be an accidental president like Zelensky who became a global example to follow and Western unity to help the Ukrainians stop the folly of that fascist imperial nightmare embodied by Putin.

US President Joe Biden had just pulled the US out of its longest war in Afghanistan and was unwilling to intervene directly or indirectly. But he realized that if he did not stop Putin there in the Cossack plains, he was capable of continuing his mad dash to the English Channel and laying waste to half of Europe. He delivered $10.4 billion in military aid and some of the most sophisticated weapons in his arsenal. He did everything with extreme care to prevent the ghost that permanently haunts Moscow from coming true. a nuclear war that ends with much of life on the planet. It was much more effective than Germany, for example, which is at the gates of the war scene and went around and continues to give arms to Ukrainian fighters. Neither was the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who he wanted to play intermediary and peacemaker until reality told him that none of that was possible with a Putin obstinate in going to the last consequences. Macron had fallen into what Jeremy Cliffe of the New Statesman defines as “the easy optimism of the immediate post-Cold War years.”

Ukrainian woman escaping the fighting in Mariupol and leaving behind the image of the Azovstal plant, where Ukrainian forces held out for three months. (AFP)

The invasion hit the face of Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz, among others. And he showed them that underneath this invasion there is much more at stake. It is a world war between democracy and autocracy. Biden put it this way: a war is raging “great battle for freedom… between freedom and repression, between an order based on rules and one governed by brute force.” Putin sees it as an attempt by NATO, the Western military alliance, to expand eastward and endanger Russian security. He believes that it is an “anti-Russian” alliance in territories that were “our historical land”. And that it is his duty “to redeem the tragedy of the fall of the Soviet Union”, which, according to him, altered “the balance of forces in the world”. Many believe him. Even Pope Bergoglio hinted that the war was provoked by the West trying to expand NATO’s influence. A thought followed by the other anti-Western powers: China, Iran, North Korea, the Bolivarians and Latin American populists.

On April 4, forty days after the invasion, the war took a definitive turn. Russian forces were bogged down in western and northern Kyiv, with the supply line cut and the morale of the soldiers blunted. That day they had to leave Bucha, their last stronghold on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital. They exposed more than 400 bodies of civilians tortured, dismembered, shot in the back, hundreds of women raped and mutilated, dozens of children thrown into mass graves. The world was shaken with horror. Zelensky’s transformed face, seeing what happened, realized that nothing would be the same from that moment on for Ukraine or for the world. Macron had to admit that no dialogue was possible. The black shadow of evil had covered everything.

What came next was more of the same. About 20,000 Ukrainian boys missing in the Russian system, many of them directly stolen from their parents and relatives and handed over to Russian couples to re-educate them. The indiscriminate bombing of cities as happened in Mariupol where 70% of buildings were destroyed. The battle for control of the Azovstal steelworks, in the same city, which showed the will to resist of the Ukrainian combatants with the consequence of the murder of more than half of the 2,500 prisoners of war taken in the surrenderwho were burned alive in a Donbas prison two months later.

Vladimir Putin has aspirations to recreate a Russian empire on the borders of the former Soviet Union. He is convinced that Ukraine must return to being part of the Great Russian Motherland. (Reuters/Kremlin)

Northern and Eastern Europeans came to understand that only a strong alliance between them and the rest of the global westerners could form a defense strong enough to stop Putin’s delusions. Sweden and Finland were placed under the umbrella of NATO, Ukraine was finally admitted -repairing a serious historical error- as a candidate to enter the European Union. Economic sanctions against Russia froze half of the country’s foreign exchange reserves, hundreds of Western companies withdrew from the Russian market and major oil and gas exports are being sold to opportunistic buyers at discounted prices. It is also true that the sanctions did not have the expected devastating effect thanks to the help being given to Moscow by Chinese, Turkish and Iranian officials/traders. But the rubles are no longer enough to continue this offensive for long. military analysts they believe that the Russian war machine is seriously affected, and that ammunition stocks are running low.

The war is now deadlocked in the east and south of Ukraine, with Russian forces barely oxygenated by mercenaries and spare parts for Sino-Turkish-Iranian tanks and planes. The Kremlin generals are betting on a war of attrition. Ukraine is not far from such a strategy. Western aid is not infinite. But the coups of the partisans in the Crimea occupied since 2014, they were very harsh on russian morale. The murder, last week, of the young national-fascist philosopher Darya Dugina, daughter of the mentor of Putin’s imperialist ideas, cast more doubt on the internal fight within the Kremlin and on the existence of dissident Russian groups willing to put an end to the neo-Soviet madness.

And while the war in Ukraine drags on, the range of risks and retaliation is widened, from massacre attacks in civilian areas to cross-border assassination and sabotage plots, including the ever-present threat of a nuclear miscalculation. So far, it has been six long months of war. Three days turned into 180 and desperate nights. And the general feeling is that it is just a prologue.

