for six months, Russia y Ukraine they are waging a mirror war. Much of what has been presented as the truth in Moscow has turned out to be his image in the mirror.

Within Russiain early February, people close to the Kremlin they did not believe that the troops that gathered on the border of Ukraine they were really going to invade it. When Vladimir Putin ordered the tanks to cross the border, before dawn on February 24, their officers wore dress uniforms for the victory parade they hoped to hold in a few days. His enemies were considered ukrainian nazis, who were fighting for a country that had only existed as an invention of Soviet planners. During the fighting, the war crimeslike the bombing of a theater full of children in Mariupol and the killing of civilians in bushingon the outskirts of the capital, Kievpresented themselves as staged Ukrainian provocations to win the sympathy of West.

Each of these statements inverts reality. The American and British intelligence services concluded that Putin was going to invade the country months before he gave the order, and broke new ground by sharing their assessment with governments and the media. Those uniforms were destroyed, along with thousands of armored vehicles, repulsed on the outskirts of Kiev by the ingenious Ukrainian troops. Under Russian assault, Ukraine it has only deepened its identity as a Western-style democracy. While led by an inspiring Jewish leader, the country that is really falling prey to fascism is Russia . The repression in that country has driven many of its most talented and enlightened citizens into exile. Russia committed war crimes after the failure of its blitzkrieg perhaps to intimidate the Ukrainians, perhaps also because he reverted to the old tactics of beating the enemy into submission while seizing territory in the south and east of Ukraine.

In Russiathe Kremlin it continues to insist that it is carrying out a special military operation that is proceeding according to plan. Actually, Mr. Putin it is bogged down in a war that has gone disastrously off course.

In the rest of the world, the war has shown the strength of the alliance of the I’LL TAKE. The leaders of USA y Europa have come to see Putin like a threat to everything West. Cautiously at first, but increasingly boldly, they have rewarded Ukraine for its steadfastness with arms and money. President Donald Trump had rated the I’LL TAKE of “obsolete”. Under the command of Joe Biden, USA pledged $40 billion to Ukraine and agreed to move troops to the alliance’s eastern front. Germany reached a tipping point, or turning point, in which he recognized the need for a radical change in his security and energy. When Finland y Sweden saw a campaign aimed at stopping the expansion of the I’LL TAKE, turned decades of diplomacy upside down and applied for membership. European countries that had been reticent to refugees opened their borders to more than 6 million Ukrainians. West imposed sweeping sanctions on powerful Russians linked to Putinto the central bank and financial system, to oil and coal, and to the supply of high-tech products.

But the war has also exposed the waning influence of West. The sanctions have had mixed results, in part because much of the world has refused to join West in the condemnation of Russia. China has backed the Kremlin diplomatically, although care has been taken to send weapons. India, like many countries, has chosen not to impose sanctions, instead calling on all parties to talk peace. Both have bought additional Russian oil, softening the impact of Western sanctions. Some countries sympathize with the argument of Russia about what USA y West they arrogate their weight; others are angry at the suffering caused by expensive oil and food, even though prices of both have started to fall. (In the case of grain, this is partly because Russia y Ukraine reached an agreement on shipments from Odessa). Few countries seem to agree with the Western argument that they have an interest in upholding the principle that a great power should not invade its neighbors.

The mirror war is the most intense in Europa since 1945. Your second six months will probably be rough. The energy shortage will test the resolve of European supporters of Ukraine. In USAthe shadow of Trump it could come down again on what, so far, has been an impressively bipartisan operation. The unit within Ukraine it could crack as the ravages of winter and the Russian assault add to the suffering of the population. Within Russiathe growing sense of futility and ruin of the Ukrainian campaign could lead to Putin to redouble their efforts in the hope of winning, or to the recriminations of the nationalist right or factions that want a new start.

On the battlefield, the Russian and Ukrainian armies are tired. Ukraine seems to have the upper handas it launches missile strikes deep into the territory controlled by Russia and uses highly accurate weapons supplied by West to prevent Russia supply your troops. But Ukraine not yet able to force Russia to fall back to a point close to the February 24 line of contact. Mr. Putin it has no obvious way of backing down and has darkly hinted that it will resort to nuclear weapons if forced to. In this hall of mirrors, it is difficult to see a path that leads to peace.

