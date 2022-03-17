The warlike action of Sniper Elite 5 dates its launch and will premiere on Xbox Game Pass

Rebellion invites us to disrupt the latest Nazi plot to end World War II.

Little more than two months of waiting to return to the battlefields of World War II. The team of Rebellion has confirmed today the launch of Sniper Elite 5 for this next May 26 in PC (Steam y Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S y Xbox One. In addition, the shooter will premiere on Game Pass.

Along with this information, the British company has shared a new look at video game history, featuring some of the scenarios from Sniper Elite 5 as well as several of its main faces. In the new installment of the veteran franchise, he plays travel to France in 1944 as part of a covert operation by American Rangers to weaken the Atlantic Wall fortifications off the coast of Britain by taking control of elite sniper Karl Fairburne, who soon uncover a Nazi plot that could end the war.

Booking incentives and editions

The reserve incentive allows us to take down Hitler once againRebellion has also opened reservations today for the video game, offering as an incentive the campaign mission Objective Führer: Wolf Mountain. In it, players have to infiltrate the Berghof, Hitler’s resting place and residence in the Bavarian Alps, and destroy the dictator in the most imaginative way possible. Along the way, a good number of armed guards await you to shoot down and many collectibles for the more skilled with the rifle.

Anything else? Yes, those who buy the tactical shooter before its release will be able to get their hands on the P.1938 silenced pistol, ideal for special operations.

Also available for reservation Deluxe Editionwhich includes, in addition to the video game, the first season pass, made up of two campaign missions, six weapon packs, two weapon skin packs, two character skin packs and the aforementioned “Führer Objective: The mountain of Wolf”.

Until its release, you can read the review of Sniper Elite 4, a proposal set in Italy with great freedom of action and variety.

