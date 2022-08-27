The Warner Bros. gaming division is profitable and has not had projects cut like it has in the movies

David Haddad, the head of this division has granted an interview where he has clarified certain aspects.

Given the release of Gotham Knights and the recent cancellations of movies like BatgirlDoubts were also placed on the games division of Warner Bros. In this sense, David Haddad, director of the games division of Warner Bros. has come out to speak and point out that everything is going smoothly.

Axios journalist Stephen Totilo had the pleasure of speaking with Haddad in an interview and Haddad told him that Warner Bros. Games is profitable and that there will be no layoffs or cuts after the merger Don Discovery. The hits So far it has been both MultiVersus reaching over 20 million downloads and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga becoming the game. best seller of the series.

Even so, Warner Bros. Games hopes that the success will continue to go further with the Next projects that are to come. These are Gotham Knights due this October, Hogwarts Legacy due next February, and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League due in Q2 2023.

Asked if the split would continue long-term, he noted: “Warner Bros. Discovery has expressed its firm belief in the gaming business growth and in being part of that general strategy of the company”. Despite the delay of Hogwarts Legacy and Suicide Squad until 2023 it seems that the 11 studios they won’t move any time soon.

