The warning of one of the referents of Liverpool to Darwin Nuñez for his expulsion: “It should not happen again”

* Andersen provoked Darwin Núñez and the Uruguayan reacted

When you think about who are the candidates for the title in the Premier Leaguethe Liverpool appears next to Manchester City as one of the first great contenders. However, the start of the Reds in a new season of the top flight of England it was with two unexpected draws: 2-2 vs. Fulham as a visitor and 1-1 against the Crystal Palace this monday in Anfield.

Within the even encounter against the Eaglesthe great scene that left the game was the front of Darwin Núñez in Joachim Andersen’s face after being teased by the defender. The red card suffered by the Uruguayan striker did not go unnoticed and Virgil Van Dijkcentral and referent of those led by Jürgen Klopp, spoke about the situation.

“He definitely has to control himself. He has to manage himself and he has to know that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League. He was obviously disappointed and probably also with himself. But it is a learning curve and we will always support you. He knows that he should not happen again and hopefully it will be like that, ”he declared in front of the cameras of SkySports.

The Uruguayan has already received the red, while his rival continues to lie on the grass (Reuters)

On the other hand, the German coach also stopped to give his opinion on the expulsion. “He knows that he will be challenged in this way, the centre-backs will, but it is not the reaction we want. But we will use the suspension time in a productive way, a lot of physical work to make him stronger, not as a punishment, but to make him stronger, “he added.

The Premier League decided that Núñez will not be able to play the next three Liverpool games: compared to Manchester United, Bournemouth y Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the Danish Andersen published on his social networks that he received several death threats after causing the red card for the Uruguayan. “I received about 400 messages like this last night. I understand that they are fans of a team, but have some respect and stop being rude online.”, he wrote, and then showed several chats where they wished him dead or that the Crystal Palace plane would crash on its way to London. And he closed: “I hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about it”.

KEEP READING:

The harsh criticism of a former Premier League champion towards Lisandro Martínez: “He cannot compete”

Hot classic at Chelsea-Tottenham: from Cuti Romero’s fight with Havertz and Cucurella to the strong cross between technicians Conte and Tuchel

The strong confrontation between Tuchel and Conte continued on the microphones: what they said about the fight they starred in Chelsea-Tottenham