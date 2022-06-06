The Warriors rolled over the Celtics and evened the series in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Los Golden State Warriors they crushed on sunday 107-88 a los Boston Celtics to even the NBA Finals at 1-1, fueled by an exhibition of Stephen Curry with 29 points in just three quarters.

The Warriors, who let the first win slip away with a fourth-quarter debacle on Thursday, managed to avoid surprises this time around with a dreamy second half in front of their home crowd at the Chase Center in San Francisco. “We came out with the right energy and focus”Curry stressed. “We said we had to play desperately and that’s what we did.”

With 28 points and 6 triples, the forward Jayson Tatum It was one of the few positive notes for the Celtics, who again failed to protect the ball with up to 18 turnovers. “Those turnovers and our poor offense contributed to their streaks”, lamented Boston coach Ime Udoka. “A team that scores as well as them doesn’t need us to help them.”

Listen to him Jaylen Brown he had 17 points for Boston but the rest of the starting lineup – Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams – scored just 2 points apiece.

The Celtics fell at the Chase Center 107 to 88 (Usa Today Sports)

“Those two guys (Tatum and Brown) create a lot of play.. We contained the rest and made it difficult for them,” Curry said. The base combusted in the third quarter with 14 points that pushed the Golden State to a 35-14 run, culminating in a triple from almost midfield by Jordan Poole (17).

In just 32 minutes on the track, Curry added to his account 5 triples, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in the 30th Finals game of his career. At 34 years old, the base is determined to reach his fourth NBA ring and add it this time to his first Finals MVP, one of the few awards he has not received.

The main reference of the Celtics in the comeback of the first game, Jaylen Brownpicked up the pace Sunday with 9 points in an early 13-5 run for Boston as Steve Kerr tried to slow him down against the ferocious Draymond Green.

Brown and Green had a run-in during the game (Usa Today Sports)

Green was on the verge of being expelled for a second technical before the break, when he left his legs on top of Brown as they both fell to the ground and then gave him a light push. “That’s what Draymond Green does. He will do whatever it takes to win,” stated Brown.

“Curry sets the tone on offense and my job is to do it on defense.. And he wanted to do it from the beginning, ”justified Green, who finished with 9 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Warriors try to exploit their enormous experience in the Finals, where they have competed six times since 2015, against a Celtics who are seeing themselves on the biggest stage for the first time. This Wednesday the third game will be played at the TD Garden in Boston.

