The Washington Post accused Vladimir Putin of committing genocide

Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, on December 22, 2022 (Reuters)

A forceful editorial written by the newspaper’s Journalistic Department The Washington Post raised that Vladimir Putinboss of Kremlin and responsible for the invasion Ukraine executed as of last February 24, is committing genocide according to the definition given by international institutions and organizations.

“War is chaotic, inexplicable and devastating for the children caught up in it.”, the text begins. And he continues: “But war is not an excuse to take children from their parents and their nation, as Russia is doing now in the Ukraine. This is specifically prohibited by the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948. The transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia – and the attempts to brainwash them, eliminating their language and culture – It is a genocidal crime that demands to be tried”.

The newspaper based in the capital of the USA, also points out that the kidnapping of minors was planned by the Russian authorities as part of the invasion of the neighboring country. The editorial quotes a text published last Saturday, December 24, written by journalists Robyn Dixon y Natalia Abbakumovain which they describe the mechanisms used by Russia to appropriate Ukrainian children. “Vladimir Putin issued a decree in May making it easier for Russians to adopt Ukrainian children, and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, who ‘openly advocates stripping children of their Ukrainian identity and teaching them to love Russia’, is ‘vigorously’ pursuing this policy, reported” the chroniclers.

In recent statements to official television, Lvova-Belova explained how he transformed kidnapped minors. The official of Putin told the journalists that after the insults that the victims directed at the figure of Putinthose same verbal aggressions of the little ones “‘transform into love for Russia’”.

The number of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia it is not clear. Daria Herasymchukthe Ukrainian head of children’s rights, estimates that around 11,000 children were taken from their parents.

“The taking of these children appears to violate the treaty, which purports to outlaw acts ‘with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.’ The treaty prohibits “the forcible transfer of children from the group to another group.” Some experts in international law have argued that the The genocide convention also prohibits acts to destroy the culture, language and religion of a protected group, including that of children.. The facts that Ms Lvova-Belova and Mr Putin have acknowledged about the assimilation of Ukrainian children into Russia and the eradication of their culture provide evidence of the intent to commit genocide as defined by the treaty”, dice The Washington Post.

Children’s drawings are seen inside a wooden structure at a checkpoint, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, near Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, last May (Reuters)

The North American newspaper compares what he does Putin with the plans of the Nazi Germany. “The genocide treaty provision was adopted in the shadow of Nazi atrocities, including a plan led by Heinrich Himmler to kidnap children from Poland and place them in German orphanages or with German families to be raised as Germans.”

“The first convictions in the Nazi war crimes trials were for child abductions. Prosecutor Harold Neely stated that ‘it is no defense for a kidnapper to say that he treated his victim well’, noting that ‘these innocent children were kidnapped for the purpose of being indoctrinated with Nazi ideology and educated as ‘good guys’ Germans’. This serves to aggravate, not mitigate, the crime.”

The Washington Post concludes: “Russia, the successor to the Soviet Union, is a party to the genocide convention. But Mr. Putin has shown little regard for international law or norms of any kind in his war to end Ukraine’s democracy and its people. He and other Russian officials complicit in genocidal crimes against children must be held accountable”.