The Way Back Director On Ben Affleck’s Return And The Most Emotional Days On Set

Ben Affleck has nearly attained “Patron Saint” standing on the ReelBlend podcast. Between our adoration of his portrayal of Batman to Kevin’s repeated reward of Affleck’s work within the Kevin Smith comedies (and in case you haven’t heard how Kevin obtained Ben to be in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, then you’re lacking out on one HELL of a narrative), our love for Affleck has been no secret.
With the actor returning to the massive display for The Way Back, we doubled down on all issues Affleck. For starters, we now have an unique interview with Gavin O’Conner, the director of The Way Back. And we play #BenAffleckBlend, the place Jake, Sean and Kevin give their picks for his or her favourite Ben motion pictures. Their solutions deliver out private causes, which all the time makes for a strong Mix sport.
Along with the staples of the weekly ReelBlend present, the blokes begin to talk about the influence that the Coronavirus is having on the movie business at massive. And in a bizarre coincidence, one of many issues that they predict on the present comes true proper after we report. The subsequent James Bond movie, No Time to Die, pushed again from April to November. Which titles could possibly be subsequent?
Lastly, in a touching phase, the ReelBlend boys pay tribute to the late James Lipton, the host of Contained in the Actors Studio. Lipton ended up being an enormous affect on the careers and interview kinds of all three ReelBlend hosts, they usually share tales about a few of his finest interviews.
6:03 – Weekly Ballot: Which March launch are you most excited for?
11:51 – Gavin O’Connor Interview
47:09 – Remembering James Lipton
1:03:30 – COVID-19 and the Movie Business
1:16:12 – This Week In Films
1:25:26 – #BenAffleckBlend
