The Way Back Is Exactly The Kind Of Movie Ben Affleck Wants To Be Making

You’d assume {that a} movie like The Way Back is perhaps the type of challenge that Ben Affleck would wish to avoid. Contemplating his personal real-life struggles with alcoholism are nonetheless within the latest collective reminiscence, it could possibly be assumed that the person may wish to depart that topic out of his work, no less than for the second. However because it seems, Affleck admitted that The Way Back is strictly the type of film he desires to be making.
It was a topic I needed to ask about whereas interviewing Ben Affleck throughout the New York press day for his newest movie with The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor, and it was all due to one other comment that Affleck had made within the press not too long ago.
Along with his quote on how a good friend thought he’d “drink himself to loss of life” ought to he have pressed ahead with making The Batman, I needed to know if he had any comparable trepidation with making a really actual movie about restoration and dependancy. Which brings us to precisely the explanation why The Way Back is such a welcomed prospect in Ben Affleck’s eyes:
No, fairly the alternative, really. The Way Back is the type of film that energizes me, personally, the place I get to expertise these intense and actual feelings which can be very relatable, and that the experiencing of which is actually cathartic and type of fantastic, even after they’re unhappy. Add to that the extraordinary solid I started working with, it was simply a lot enjoyable every single day.
Listening to the person describe why he’s all about tacking the very actual scars of his life in fictional confines, you get an actual good sense of who Ben Affleck is, each as an individual and an artist. No stranger to shedding a lightweight on his personal previous, his portrayal of The Way Back’s fictional and flawed protagonist, Jack Cunningham, is the stuff that anchors itself within the ache and promise of actuality.
Contemplating that Ben Affleck was revealed to have had a breakdown throughout a very emotional take with on-screen ex-wife Janina Gavankar, it’s a great signal that The Way Back supplied its star actor an opportunity to work by a few of his personal life’s points in a protected and inspiring atmosphere.
That’s finally one of many elements that led the actor to this half specifically, and away from his blockbuster footing because the earlier candidate to deliver a solo Batman film to life. Which is a topic you’ll be able to watch Ben Affleck personally talking about on this video from our interview:
Of course, when discussing The Way Back versus The Batman, the topic of why Ben Affleck left the DC Comics challenge was ripe for dialogue as properly. In a day the place he was open to speaking why the Snyder Lower of Justice League must turn into obtainable to the general public, his historical past with the previous DC Prolonged Universe is one thing that’s undoubtedly a wellspring of candor and respect.
Naturally, as we beforehand lined from this exact same sit down, Ben Affleck left The Batman as a result of not solely had been these surrounding him involved for his well being, however finally it wasn’t a ardour challenge. Proudly owning as much as that truth, he bowed out respectfully and left these duties to ultimately be undertaken by Struggle for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.
Taking a look at how Matt Reeves has been dealing with his time within the director’s chair over the previous couple of months, it’s very clear that The Batman couldn’t be in higher arms. That very same sentiment applies to watching Ben Affleck’s efficiency in The Way Back, because the very human drama that Jack Cunningham’s story portrays is each rousing and heartbreaking. Regardless of which half you are observing play out on the display screen, it is purely inside Affleck’s wheelhouse.
It’s a really human saga, and equally as vital to Jack’s highway to restoration is the time he spends instructing his group of younger gamers how one can love and respect the very sport he was as soon as adept at enjoying. Whereas his character is the movie’s useful lead, Ben Affleck additionally understands that the younger solid he’s interacting with can be a vital ingredient in The Way Back’s construction as properly; one thing that he would not be capable of actually relish if he had been nonetheless concerned with a blockbuster movie resembling The Batman.
Watching the younger solid that features actors Melvin Gregg, Charles Lott Jr, Will Ropp and Brandon Wilson all enjoying underneath the tutelage of his character’s tough and tumble, but proud character, the story of Jack Cunningham’s expertise as a coach is integral to how he processes his personal errors in The Way Back. It’s why director Gavin O’Connor actually doesn’t see the challenge as a “sports activities film” per se, and it’s additionally partially why the highway to restoration Ben Affleck’s character walks is as plausible as it’s within the completed product.
In a profession that’s given him alternatives to work with varied pals and luminaries that swim in the identical circles, Ben Affleck can just about land any job he desires to. Ought to he have critically needed to maintain The Batman on his plate, one would assume that Warner Bros would have gladly earmarked that challenge for somebody who’s made fairly a number of films with them prior to now couple of years.
On the opposite aspect of that coin although, the studio has supported Ben Affleck’s option to make The Way Back as a substitute, which by all accounts was the higher alternative. With a partnership of belief, and a efficiency of very human stakes, it’s dwelling proof that Affleck’s instincts on which challenge he must be part of, each as a performer and an individual, are as keenly honed as they’ve ever been.
The Way Back debuts in theaters on March 6, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend for persevering with protection from our latest interviews regarding that very movie.
