The Way Back Is Exactly The Kind Of Movie Ben Affleck Wants To Be Making

It’s a really human saga, and equally as vital to Jack’s highway to restoration is the time he spends instructing his group of younger gamers how one can love and respect the very sport he was as soon as adept at enjoying. Whereas his character is the movie’s useful lead, Ben Affleck additionally understands that the younger solid he’s interacting with can be a vital ingredient in The Way Back’s construction as properly; one thing that he would not be capable of actually relish if he had been nonetheless concerned with a blockbuster movie resembling The Batman.