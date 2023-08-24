The Way Dua Lipa Dressed For Her Birthday Shows How To Mix Metals:

Dua Lipa had a great time on her 28th birthday. The “Levitating” singer’s latest trip around the sun happened on Tuesday, and she celebrated her birthday with friends, family, as well as her boyfriend, Romain Gavras. She shared pictures of the dinner on Instagram on Wednesday, and Gavras can be seen in a few of them.

In the first pictures in the photo slideshow, Lipa is wearing a beautiful red floor-length dress that she paired with a lot of big Chanel chains, small rings, as well as hoop earrings.

In the shots below, Rina, Lipa’s younger sister, makes a surprise appearance. Her pink and red frilly dress makes the two of them look like they belong together.

Gavras, A French-Greek Film Director, Also Came To The Party To Give Warm Wishes To His Best Friend:

At night, there was a birthday dinner with many famous people, including French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, friends Bashir Arab-Sanchez as well as Sarah Lysander Svendby Carter, as well as of course, French-Greek film director Gavras.

Dua kept with the red theme by wearing a revealing dress alongside a very risky slit that went all the way up to her waist.

Even though the dress had some interesting features, like big bell sleeves as well as a small collar, we were more intrigued in the old pendants that she tucked into the dress’s deep neckline.

Dua is a fashion risk-taker, so it’s no surprise that she chose jewelry made of different metals. She started her jewelry stack with a multi-strand gold choker from Chanel.

Her Jewelry Reminds Me Of The Styles Karl Lagerfeld Made For The French House Within The 80s And 90s:

We don’t know how old her clothes are, but they remind us of the styles Karl Lagerfeld made for the French house in the 1980s and 1990s.

The pop star followed up the birthday post alongside more pictures from her dinner. This time, she included a video of all the guests dancing in a conga line with her best friends in a garden while jazzy bossa nova music plays in the background.

The party girl added some silver alongside a set of three silver chains that sparkled. The show-stopping piece was a stacked pendant necklace with diamonds as well as flower-shaped pearls.

The necklace was made up of several chains, diamonds, and flower-shaped pearls. Additionally, she wore a gold and black necklace with a charm that looked like the famous N°5 perfume by Chanel.

Then Dua Added Stacks Of Rings With Diamonds On Them, A Cartier Watch, As Well As A Glitzy Tennis Bracelet:

Dua then put on a bunch of diamond-edged rings, a Cartier watch, and a sparkly tennis bracelet. To finish off her look, the singer chose big Chanel hoops and stacked them on top of silver ear cuffs. But that wasn’t the end of her good looks that night.

Dua shows off a light blue Bottega Veneta dress with fringe in another Instagram post. Even though it’s not clear where this outfit fit into the evening’s schedule, the shirtdress for dinner, the rave style for the club, as well as the midi-length, circle skirt shape made it the right choice to “Dance the Night Away” in.

This month, Lipa reached another important milestone. On Instagram on August 21, she marked eight years since her first song, “New Love,” came out.

Her Initially Song, “New Love,” Came Out On Instagram Eight Years Ago:

“Eight years ago, I put out my first song and movie that I wrote alongside Andrew Wyatt and Emile Haynie. Lipa typed.

If I had known we’d get this far when I was 19, I’d be very happy.” The Grammy winner gave the camera several tough poses, including one where she bit off her sunglasses.

She also took a shot of her friend Sarah Lysander and her having fun. Before her birthday, Lipa took a trip to Greece, where she showed off what she wore on vacation.