The way India has dealt with China, our country cannot be weak, can give a befitting reply: Rajnath Singh

Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh news: Hyderabad: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that the way India has dealt with the border dispute with China has proved that India is not weak and gives a befitting reply to border violations, aggression and any kind of unilateral action. Can. To resolve this deadlock, several rounds of talks have also been held between the two countries. At the same time, the Defense Minister said about Pakistan, Defense Minister Singh said that Pakistan is carrying out sporadic conflicts on the borders. Despite being defeated by India in four wars, the neighboring country is waging a proxy war through terrorism.

The Defense Minister said that India believes in peaceful resolution of disputes, but no harm to the self-esteem of the country will be tolerated.

Addressing the joint graduation parade at Dindigul Airforce Base in Hyderabad, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that "China's attitude was revealed during the Kovid-19 epidemic".

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, “But we have proved that India is not weak. This is a new India that can give a befitting reply to border violations, aggression and any kind of unilateral action. ” Singh said that India has received the support of many countries and has also been appreciated.

Referring to several rounds of talks at the diplomatic and military level to resolve the deadlock, the Defense Minister said, “I want to reiterate that we do not want conflict, peace, but any harm to the self-esteem of the country. will not do.” He also said that the country is ready to face any situation.

Referring to India’s air strikes on terrorists’ camps in Balakot, Pakistan, the Defense Minister said that India is not only effectively combating terrorism within the country, but is also taking action outside the borders. He said that it shows India’s military strength to the world and India’s strong intentions against terrorism.