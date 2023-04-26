The Way of The House Husband Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Husbands who remain at home are one thing; Tatsu and The Way for the Househusband are quite another.

It’s certain that seeing this humorous slice-of-life anime series will alter the way you view the notion of the “ideal husband.”

In The Way of the Househusband, a former yakuza leader who gave up crime to become a househusband is the main character.

While his wife Miku concentrates on her profession, he does all the household duties such as cooking, cleaning, laundry, etc. as well as caring for their beloved cat, Gin. Isn’t it nice? But the true joy of the series is in how he does it, not what he does.

The Japanese-language Netflix original anime series, Gokushufudo, is based on the same-named manga series created by J.C. Staff and Kousuke Oono.

After the first season’s 2021 release and positive reception, a second season was made possible.

“Way of the Househusband,” a spinoff of a successful manga series with a live-action adaptation, modifies common anime tropes while providing viewers with likeable characters.

The second season of The Way of the House Husband is mainly about a tough, aggressive guy managing a home.

The Way of The House Husband Season 2 Release Date

The anime is based on a Japanese novel that was released in 2018 and quickly became very well-liked and well-received. The animated programme was influenced by the manga because of its popularity.

In April 2021, the first season from the show was made available. A sizable viewership watched the programme, and fans eagerly anticipated season 2.

The second season, however was published only a few months later in October 2021, did not let the public down.

The Way of The House Husband Season 2 Cast

Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, we may assume that the bulk of the voice performers from The Way of the Househusband season 3 will return to their respective roles.

Andres Paul Ramacho will return to his role as the cartoon character Masa (on the cover of the English dub), while Jonah Scott will reprise his part as Tatsu and Laura Post’s as Miku.

Cast of Season 3 of The Way of the Househusband:

Jonah Scott as Tatsu

Laura Post as Miku

Andres Paul Ramacho as Masa Ben Pronsky as Torajirō

Melissa Greenspan as Hibari Torii

Laura Stahl as Gin

Jason Marnocha as Miku’s Dad

The Way of The House Husband Season 2 Trailer

The Way of The House Husband Season 2 Plot

In the third season of Way of the Househusband, Tatsu will be kept busy with household duties while dealing with his ominous look and yakuza demeanour.

If you’ve seen The Way or Househusband’s early seasons, you may have observed that the programme doesn’t feature a lot of a linear, high-stakes narrative.

As a consequence, it is expected that Tatsu would remain working in sales, doing housekeeping, and going shopping while his former yakuza comrades and opponents keep an eye on him.

Tatsu and his loving wife Miku nevertheless have a lot to show us, and we’ll soon be privy to more antics and short tales on our little screens.

The ninth volume of Kousuke Oono’s manga will now be adapted for The Way the Househusband, season two, part 2.

And the eleventh volume in the original manga went on sale on January 7, 2023. This suggests that there’s are still a lot of sources of the Netflix series accessible.

The manga series by Kousuke Oono, which has been released on the Kurage Bunch magazine in 2018, served as the inspiration for the streaming series.

In 2020, Nippon TV produced the first live-action television drama based on the comics, which had a completely different cast than the animation.

A Netflix original network animation (ONA) that would be published in April 2021 was revealed by the streaming service on October 26, 2020 during the Netflix Anime Festival.

On September 25, 2022, the Netflix Tudum Japan event held the announcement of the second season.

