The way to take a look at what number of issues you might have left in your riding license (and different on-line procedures associated with it)

It sort of feels they’ve at all times been with us, however riding license issues have best existed for 15 years: they have been carried out so as to drive drivers who amassed infractions to recycle.

Since the program was once carried out, virtually 10 million drivers have misplaced some level (and virtually 300,000 had been left and not using a license). And after the upcoming reform of the Visitors Legislation, the usage of the telephone at the back of the wheel will deduct much more issues than now, so the ones numbers can worsen temporarily …





On the other hand, regardless of their significance (they’re taken into consideration even if paying for automotive or bike insurance coverage), now not all its customers of a riding license know the way to test what number of issues they’ve in each second.

So let’s pass over the other ways in which exist to hold out this session … in addition to different similar procedures, equivalent to viewing your issues restoration and loss historical past or downloading a issues certificates in your card.



By means of DGT.

The way to request the FNMT DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON

Test the steadiness of issues (internet)

In case you have a sound riding license (if now not, you are going to now not be capable of get entry to your issues historical past) and you have got any of the private identity manner utilized by the Spanish Public Management (Digital DNI, Cl @ ve credentials or a virtual certificates), you’ll log into the DGT Digital Headquarters.

Another choice is going via join in a second on the net, offering the DNI quantity and the date of issuance of the riding license, at the side of an e mail deal with to which an robotically generated password shall be despatched to us: the usage of the DNI as consumer identify, we will additionally log in and take a look at our issues steadiness.

Test the steadiness of issues (cellular app)

Another choice to test the steadiness of issues and their restoration historical past is to do it via an app on our cell phone: miDGT is to be had for each iOS and Android.

As within the earlier case, we will have to have a sound riding license, in addition to determine ourselves by way of a virtual certificates, Cl @ ve, digital DNI or through registering at the DGT platform.

Acquiring the issues certificates

Even though our level steadiness is after all printable, the ensuing report will lack any legit validity. If we’re obliged for any explanation why to turn that we don’t ‘owe’ any issues, the most suitable option is to request the corresponding certificates on-line, once more in the course of the DGT Digital Headquarters.

On the other hand, as this is a certificates issuance and now not an insignificant question, on this case we can now not be capable of log in the usage of the password received after offering our ID and date of issuance of the cardboard: We can need to hotel, compulsorily, to the virtual certificates, to Cl @ ve or to the digital DNI.

As well as, we will have to obtain and set up the AutoFirma program (which is the person who lets in us to validly signal the report) and pay a charge of 8.59 euros, which we can additionally pay on-line.

The way to get better the issues?

However what if we now have misplaced issues and now we need to know the way to get better them? Smartly, in this internet web page we will see the concerted facilities closest to our house that train re-education classes.

Within the checklist they are going to specify the dates to be had for each and every form of route (as this depends upon whether or not the restoration of issues needs to be partial or general).