The WBC and the National Lottery will pay tribute to the best boxers in history

The WBC presented a series of commemorative lottery tickets (Photo: CMB)

Within the framework of the exhibition “DON’T GIVE UP, BOXING, VIRTUE AND GLORY”, the World Boxing Council (CMB) presented, together with the National lotterya series of commemorative banknotes to remember the trajectory of the most recognized champions, both Mexican and the world. The pieces for sale will be destined for the draw that will take place on Sunday April 3.

The Grand Prize of the series consists of a bag of MXN 7 millionwhich can be accessed through the purchase of one of the 20 different banknotes launched by organizations. In this regard, the president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán, assured that with the selection process he sought “to make a combination of great foreigners, who have been very close to our country and also of the greats of Mexico.”

And it is that, on behalf of the foreign delegation, the pieces will show the faces of Floyd Mayweather, Roberto Stone hands Durán, Sugar Ray Leonard, Teófimo López and Melissa Macmorrow, who were considered some of the best characters who came to wear the emerald belt throughout their careers.

This will be the 20 commemorative pieces (Photo: CMB)

Meanwhile, on the part of Mexico, the photographs of Don Jose Sulaiman, Joseph Butter NaplesJulio Cesar ChavezMunguia, Jaime, Miguel Canto, Ana Maria Torres, Jorge Naughty Arce, Saúl Cinnamon AlvarezMariana Barbie Juarez, Salvador Sanchez, Raul Mouse Macias, Jackie Nava, Erik Terrible Morales, Charles White hair Zárate, Guadalupe Lupe Pintor, as well as Luis Cruz, the artisan of the Huichol belt.

It is worth mentioning that the WBC has seen more than 200 world champions parade throughout its history, so Mauricio Sulaimán anticipated the continuity of these projects. He did not even rule out the possibility that another commemorative series will be launched later in 2022 to remember the careers of other successful boxers such as Humberto The little one González, Joseph Pippin caves, Ruben Spikes Olivaresamong others.

It is not the first time that Mexican boxing has received recognition from the National Lottery. The most recent campaign featured Saúl Canelo Álvarez, who appeared on the tickets corresponding to the draw held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. At that time, the jackpot was a bag of MXN 21 million.

The WBC has issued various commemorative series (Photo: CMB)

The main reason for giving the leading role to Cinnamon Álvarez was to recognize the feat he had just achieved. On November 6, he defeated Caleb Plant and, with the victory, managed to collect all available belts in the 168-pound. In that sense, he became the first representative of the category to achieve it, although it was also the case of a boxer born in Mexico.

Years before, in 2012, the WBC also issued a commemorative series on the occasion of the WBC’s 50th anniversary. The selection back then was broader, as it included other characters such as Manny Pacquiao, Saúl Álvarez, Julio César Chávez, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Óscar de la Hoya and even Reuben Olive Picks. The bag, divided into two series, collected the MXN 15 million prize.

Along with Mauricio Sulaimán, the general director of the National Lottery, Margarita González Saravia, was present. Carlos Zárate served as ambassador of luck. The event was also attended by Humberto Gonzáles, Lupe Pintor, Pippin Cuevas, Daniel Zaragoza, Isaac Bustos, Rafael Limón and the current champions Lourdes Juarez, Yulihan Luna and Jessica González to mention just a few.

