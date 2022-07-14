The WD Black SN850 SSD boasts an official license for PlayStation 5

After the open praise of Mark Cerny to this popular solid state drive, WD already has the official seal.

Sony y Western Digital have announced a collaboration so that the WD_BLACK SN850 SSD has the official license for PlayStation 5. Only a year ago, Mark Cerny himself praised and recommended this peripheral as his preferred option to expand the storage of the console. Now, WD has confirmed that the SSD is optimized for PS5which will arrive in two versions: one of 1 TB for 219.99 euros and another 2 TB for 334.99 euros.

Despite the fact that it has base read speeds of 7000 MB/s, for ensure that optimizationWestern Digital has tested the unit with “hundreds of games for hundreds of hours” to ensure that the most demanding titles (both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4) they work properly. On the other hand, it has a heat sink and has a perfect integration with the Sony console.

As far as availability is concerned, the WD Black SN850 It is already available on the manufacturer’s official website in its two variants, but it will arrive in retail stores from August. Finally, take a look at the technical specifications:

Ability : 1000 GB



: 1000 GB reading speed : 7000 MB/s



: 7000 MB/s write speed : 5300 MB/s



: 5300 MB/s Format : M.2 2280



: M.2 2280 Interface: PCIe Gen 4 x4

Find out about the best offers in the 3DJuegos Telegram!

More about: PlayStation 5, SSD and Mark Cerny.