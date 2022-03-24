“The weakest I’ve ever seen”: Alexi Lalas, former US captain, thrashed the Mexican National Team

Alexi Lalas attacked the Tricolor for his poor performance (Photo: Instagram/@alexi_lalas)

Mexico He is about to start the last series of matches to define his stay in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. United Statescombined with which an old rivalry has been established, will be his first opponent to beat. Although both squads have the same units in the classification, they are going through a very different sporting moment. Even before the superiority of the set of stars and stripes, Alexi Lalas attacked Gerardo Martino’s team.

“This is the weakest Mexican National Team I have ever seen. It is a great opportunity to beat Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. The United States has a great generation of young soccer players who are playing a lot in Europe and who they are hungry to transcend in a World Cup”pointed out the former captain of the stars and stripes to the microphones of the daily dailyof Dallas.

Month after month, criticism becomes a frequent topic in the conversation around the Mexican National Team. Even though Martino enjoyed a solid start in his era, after Mexico participated in Russia 2018, its performance after the 2020 break had a noticeable decline. With the generational change and the absence of some players who were established as references in previous years, the operation of the Tricolor has not reached its best version.

Mexico has suffered setbacks that have taken it away from the general leadership in the area (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski/REUTERS)

The situation has been reflected in the statistics of recent tournaments. Mexico did not convince in the Gold Cup and lost the trophy to the United Statesas happened with the Concacaf Nations League, both events in the summer of 2021. The situation did not improve in the Octagonal Final, where the victories over the rivals in the area have been discreet, in addition to the fact that It has suffered significant defeats.

In the last meetings, of the 33 possible units, the Tricolor has only rescued 21. Although he has been victorious in most of the matches, the only two setbacks against United States and Canada have been reason enough to question the performance of the Tata. Some experts have even considered that the nickname of CONCACAF Giant it is no longer for Mexico, which is currently marching in the third position.

In addition to this, the Mexicans have not been able to overcome the Americans in the three most recent editions of the meeting. Even, the last time the Azteca Stadium witnessed a victory over the biggest rival in the area was in 2009when the qualifying round for the World Cup in South Africa took place the following year.

Lalas stressed that the young players of the Tricolor should have a greater role (Photo: Edgar Su/REUTERS)

One of the features that Lalas highlights of the American team is the presence of a large number of young players. In this sense, he argued that the meteoric development of Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as sports competition, have contributed to the talents of the neighboring country being able to access the most competitive leagues in the world more quickly.

“This team from Mexico reminds me of the United States from 2017, where a generation of players was coming to an end. If Mexico qualifiescoach Gerardo Martino will have to think about make big changes for the Qatar World Cupbecause the World Cup is for young people”, he highlighted to the Texan media.

With the pressure on their shoulders and the criticism from the fans, Mexico will jump onto the field of the Azteca Stadium to seek break the streak of matches without winning in the Concacaf Classic. In addition to accumulating three units, El Tri would establish itself in second position in the sector, would have an air of confidence to face the two remaining matches and arrive in better conditions to Qatar 2022.

