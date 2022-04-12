The weather at Easter: on these websites you can check the weather forecasts for these days

The Easter holidays are just around the corner: this Thursday is already Holy Thursday, and a large part of the Spanish population will be able to enjoy four consecutive days of rest that, in many cases, they will take advantage of to travel. And whenever there are trips involved, it arises the big question when planning them: what will the weather be like?

Because, although in many places in Spain we have had a weekend of sun and high temperatures, the last few weeks have made it clear to us how quickly the weather can change. So that, Where can we check the weather forecasts day by day?

ElTiempo.es

One of the main weather websites in Spain, ElTiempo.es (famous for having the collaboration of the former T5 ‘weatherman’, Mario Picazo)summarizes in an article published a few hours ago what we can expect from our skies from today until next Sunday.

“The first weekend of Holy Week has had calm weather. Afterwards, we will have a bit of everything: both rain and sunny days and calm with high temperatures.”

In general, the forecast between Holy Thursday and Easter Sunday is that we will be under the influence of an anticyclone which will guarantee that instability and low temperatures do not bother those attending the processions who, in many cases, have not been able to attend for two years due to the pandemic.

But if you prefer Mario Picazo himself gives you more details out loud and on the weather map, you can see it here on video.

Tiempo.com

Another of the main meteorology websites in our country is Tiempo.com, which features TVE’s former ‘weatherman’, José Antonio Maldonado, as Director of Meteorology. In fact, it is Maldonado himself who signs the article with the forecast, day by day, of the weather that can be expected for this week within our borders.

“This Easter 2022 will have a very variable time as usual. […] At the beginning we will have a trough that will leave numerous showers and later, probably, an anticyclonic ridge that will allow us to go to the beach”.

On the same website we also find an article on the storm that it is going to bring instability and rains between now and Wednesday (Evelyn, her name is) and a forecast of temperatures… for the water of our beaches; “The sea, colder now than in December”.

AEMET

AEMET.es is the website of the State Meteorological Agency, dependent on the Ministry for Ecological Transition. It is also the web of reference when:

Generalities are useless and we want to look for detailed forecasts at the municipality level.

We want to be aware of all weather alerts issued by the authorities.

You can also access his newsletter in PDF detailing his “special forecast for April 11 to 18.” To highlight the fact that The AEMET extends the effects of Evelyn until Thursdaymarking the start of stabilization as of Friday.

Windy.com

If you prefer to see the forecasts for this week with beautiful interactive graphics that allow us to focus on aspects such as the direction and speed of the wind, the quality of the air or the presence of waves in the sea, our recommendation is that you visit Windy.com: at the bottom of the web you will find a timeline with which you can witness the evolution of meteorology in fast motion for the next few days.

Also, you will have access to a multitude of webcams that will allow you to see live what the day looks like in many points of the Spanish geography.