The weather has become pleasant due to rain in Delhi-NCR, know the latest update of your state

Delhi-NCR Weather News: The weather has become pleasant due to rain in Delhi and its surrounding areas. After the rains started late on Wednesday night, people have got relief from the humid heat. News agency ANI quoting the Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Delhi even today. According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi will be cloudy and rainy. Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of light and heavy rain in many states of the country.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Connaught Place. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the national capital today.

According to the Meteorological Department’s website, ‘Rain has been predicted at many places in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh. Apart from this, on August 14 and 15, rain is expected in many states of the country including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana.

Delhi: Rain lashes various parts of the national capital; visuals from Minto Bridge underpass.

Please tell that after the rains, water logging has also taken place in many areas of Delhi. Once upon a time on Minto Road, water logging was visible. Last month, a person died due to drowning after water logging after heavy rains here.

Uttarakhand: Heavy rains in Chamoli district have increased the water level of rivers, landslides have halted vehicular movement on Badrinath National Highway. District Magistrate of Chamoli, Swati S. Bhadauria said, "Many roads were closed due to heavy rains, roads have been opened in most places." (12.8)

On the other hand, the water level of the rivers has increased due to heavy rains in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Landslide halted vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway. District Magistrate of Chamoli, Swati S. Bhadauria said, ‘Many roads were closed due to heavy rains, roads have been opened in most places.’