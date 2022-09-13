The Webb telescope captured stunning images of the Orion Nebula

The James Webb Space Telescope takes images of the Orion Nebula

the space telescope James Webb continues to reveal incredible photographs of the Universe. The most advanced telescope of NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency, captured the first images of the Orion Nebula, that left astronomers “impressed”, an international research team revealed yesterday.

It is a wall of dense dust and gas that resembles a huge winged creature, with its maw illuminated by a bright star as it soars through cosmic filaments. The nebula is located in the constellation Orion, 1350 light years from Earth, in a similar environment in which our own solar system was born more than 4.5 billion years ago. Astronomers are interested in the region to better understand what happened during the first million years of our planetary evolution.

The images were obtained as part of the program Early Release Science and involved more than 100 scientists in 18 countries, with institutions including the French National Center for Scientific Research, Canada’s Western University, and the University of Michigan.

“We are dazzled by the impressive images of the Orion nebula. These new observations allow us to better understand how massive stars transform the cloud of gas and dust from which they are born,” Western University astrophysicist Els Peeters said in a statement. Nebulae are often obscured by large amounts of dust that were impossible to see with visible-light telescopes, such as the Hubble Space Telescope, the Webb’s predecessor.

Nevertheless, Webb operates primarily in the infrared spectrum, which does penetrate dust. This allowed the unveiling of several spectacular structures, up to a distance of 40 astronomical units or the size of our solar system. These include dense filaments of matter, which could spawn new generations of stars, as well as star systems consisting of a central protostar surrounded by a disk of dust and gas in which planets form.

“We hope to better understand the complete cycle of star birthsaid Edwin Bergin, chair of astronomy at the University of Michigan and a member of the international research team. “In this image, we see this cycle where the first generation of stars radiates material for the next generation. The incredible structures we observe will detail how the feedback loop of star birth occurs in our galaxy and beyond.”

The inner region of the Orion Nebula as seen by the NIRCam instrument on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The new Webb observation of Orion shows a multi-filter composite image depicting emission from ionized gas, hydrocarbons, molecular gas, dust, and scattered starlight. The most prominent is Bar Orion, a wall of dense gas and dust that stretches from the upper left to the lower right of this image, and contains the bright star θ 2 Orionis A.

The scene is illuminated by a group of hot, young, massive stars (known as the Trapezium Cluster) just to the upper right of the image. The strong and harsh ultraviolet radiation of the Trapezium cluster creates a hot, ionized environment in the upper right and slowly erodes Orion’s bar. Molecules and dust can survive longer in the protected environment offered by the dense bar, but the surge of stellar energy sculpts a region that displays an incredible wealth of filaments, globules, young stars with disks and cavities.

The inner region of the Orion Nebula as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument.

New Webb observation of Orion shows a multi-filter composite image depicting emission from ionized gas, hydrocarbons, molecular gas, dust, and scattered starlight (NASA)

In the first frame, a young star is seen inside a globule: when the dense clouds of gas and dust become gravitationally unstable, they collapse into stellar embryos that gradually become more massive until they can initiate nuclear fusion in their core: they begin to shine. This young star is still embedded in its natal cloud.

The brightest star in this image is θ 2 Orionis A, a sun that is bright enough to be seen with the naked eye from a dark spot on Earth. Starlight reflecting off the dust grains causes the red glow in their immediate surroundings.

Above left, in the third box you can see in the first box a young star with a disk inside its cocoon. These disks are being dissipated or “photo-evaporated” due to the strong radiation field of nearby Trapezium stars creating a cocoon of dust and gas around them. Nearly 180 such externally illuminated photoevaporation disks around young stars (also known as Proplyds) have been discovered in the Orion Nebula, and HST-10 (pictured) is one of the largest known. Neptune’s orbit is shown for comparison.

Below, in the fourth box called Filaments, the experts point out that the entire image is rich in filaments of different sizes and shapes. The inset here shows thin, meandering filaments that are especially rich in hydrocarbon molecules and molecular hydrogen.

The Orion Nebula: James Webb Space Telescope versus Hubble Space Telescope (NASA)

Orion Nebula: JWST in front of the Hubble Space Telescope (HST)

The inner region of the Orion Nebula as seen by both the Hubble Space Telescope (left) and the James Webb Space Telescope (right). The HST image is dominated by the emission of hot ionized gas, highlighting the side of Bar Orion facing the Trapezium cluster (in the upper right of the image).

The JWST image also shows cooler molecular material that is slightly further away from the trapezoid cluster (compare the location of Orion’s bar relative to the bright star θ 2 Orionis A, for example). In addition, Webb’s sensitive infrared vision can peer through thick layers of dust and see fainter stars. This will allow scientists to study what is happening inside the nebula.

The Orion Nebula: James Webb Space Telescope versus Spitzer Space Telescope (NASA)

The inner region of the Orion Nebula as seen by both the Spitzer Space Telescope (left) and the James Webb Space Telescope (right). Both images were recorded with a filter that is particularly sensitive to the emission of hydrocarbon dust that shines throughout the image.

This comparison strikingly illustrates how incredibly sharp Webb’s images are compared to its infrared precursor, the Spitzer Space Telescope. This is immediately clear from the intricate filaments, but Webb’s keen eyes also allow us to better distinguish stars from globules and protoplanetary disks.

The Spitzer image shows infrared light at 3.6 microns captured by Spitzer’s Infrared Array Camera (IRAC). The JWST image shows 3.35 micron infrared light captured by JWST NIRCam. The black pixels are artifacts due to saturation of the detectors by bright stars.

A frog is spotted in the midst of star formation

Northern region of M42 as seen with NIRCam’s Detector A during the Bar Orion survey. Can you find the frog?

Webb is the most powerful space telescope ever built, with a 6.5-meter primary mirror made up of 18 gold-coated hexagonal segments and a five-layer sunshield the size of a tennis court.

