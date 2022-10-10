The websites of several US airports were attacked by pro-Russian hackers

Visit the holiday season at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia, December 22, 2021 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The websites of several airports in the United States were victims this Monday of a computer attack organized by a group of pro-Russian hackers known as KillNet.

In total, just over a dozen airports were affected, according to a count by the chain. CNNamong them that of Hartsfield-Jackson not Atlantawhose website was still inaccessible at this time, or the one in Los Angeles, whose website operated very slowly.

“We became aware this morning that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are currently investigating,” said Andrew Gobeil, a spokesman for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. “There has been no impact on operations.”

Parts of the Los Angeles International Airport website were also disrupted, spokeswoman Victoria Spilabotte said. “No internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions.”

Spilabette said the airport notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administrationand that the airport information technology team was working to restore all services and investigate the cause.

A person uses a laptop, in a file photograph. EFE/Sascha Steinbach



The Chicago Aviation Department said in a statement that the websites of the O’Hare International and Midway airports were disconnected early Monday morning, but that airport operations were not affected.

The problems on the Internet pages were not affecting air traffic in any way, but they were, for example, travelers trying to access information about their flights.

According to specialized media, the attacks have been claimed by KillNet, which in recent hours had indicated these domains as a target through its channel on the Telegram network.

In recent months, this group of pro-Russian hackers has attacked websites of several governments who have supported Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Last month, for example, KillNet hackers took down twenty official Japanese websites after declaring “war” on the Japanese government and in June they had already been responsible for major cyberattacks against Lithuania.

FILE IMAGE. United Airlines planes are seen at O’Hare International Airport, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

This group usually uses computer DDoS attacksconsisting of saturating a web destination with false traffic to prevent access by other Internet users.

Last week, the same group of hackers claimed responsibility for cyberattacks against US state government websites in several states.

John Hultquistvice president of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, tweeted that denial-of-service attacks like those targeting airports and state governments are often short-lived and “typically superficial.”

“These are not the severe impacts that have kept us awake,” he said.

Security experts said this type of attack is highly visible but not as dangerous as other forms of hacking.

(With information from AP and EFE)

