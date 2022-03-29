The ‘webtoons’, the new industry of digital comics that triumphs inside and outside South Korea

If we analyze the mobile applications (video games aside) with the highest monthly income worldwide, nobody will be surprised if we say that TikTok is in the lead. Or that YouTube and Tinder occupy, respectively, the third and fourth positions. But it is likely that when we say that second place belongs to Piccoma, many will frown and wonder what app that is.

Piccoma is actually the spearhead of an editorial phenomenon that has been baking in the last two decades in South Korea and that has already begun to explode in your country and the rest of the Far East: the webtoons.





What is this about ‘webtoons’?

webtoons are manhhwa (Korean ‘manga’) style digital comics, specifically designed to be read on smartphone screens (leaving aside the pagination and making use of the infinite scroll). No more no less. Speaking to the Financial Times, Jang Min-gi, professor of communication at Kyungnam University, explains that

“There is no genre limitation on webtoons, and the genres are very diverse. Users can watch them on the go, access them very quickly, and watch them in a very short amount of time.”

Created in 2003 as a reaction to the collapse of the publishing industry of the manhhwa in the late 90s (coinciding, ironically, with the dotcom), Daum was the first webtoon platform. A year later, it would Naver Webtoon, today the largest platform in the sector in the world: With 750,000 creators and 82 million monthly active users.

Naver has also partnered with Marvel and DC, and last year acquired the popular ‘fan literature’ portal Wattpad, which has 94 million users.

Despite these data, as we said at the beginning of the article, it is Piccoma (an app developed by the Japanese subsidiary of Kakao, the ‘Korean WhatsApp’) who holds the best monetization data, despite the fact of operating solely and exclusively in Japan. In fact, the success of manhhwa in the land of manga is such that Kakao and Never control 70% of the Japanese digital manga market.

South Korea’s webtoon market grew over 64% in 2020 compared to the previous year, surpassing the one trillion won ($840 million) milestone

The truth is that the flexibility of the format and the enormous size reached by the market allow the different platforms bet on very different monetization models: from model microtransacciones adopted by many apps, to the model of paid subscriptions (Netflix type) or content free with advertising (YouTube type).

In addition, it has been establishedA dynamic of mutual encouragement between the webtoon industry and the Korean film/TV industry, with the successes of each being immediately adapted to the other format. Not surprisingly, the growing international fame of Korean audiovisual productions (such as The Squid Game) has helped promote webtoons outside its borders as well.

And if the format has caught your curiosity, you may be interested in knowing some of the options you have to read in Spanish the webtoons that succeed in South Korea:

