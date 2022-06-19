The wedding of Jordi Alba and Romarey Ventura in a 17th-century estate: the guest list included Messi and the absence of Piqué

Jordi Alba with his mother before his wedding ceremony

In the middle of the holidays in Europe, an event takes all the attention this weekend. One of Barcelona’s historic players like Jordi Alba, joined in marriage with his partner Romarey Venturain a spectacular hacienda located in Seville, the place where they met, and in the presence of several great protagonists of the world of football.

“Seven and a half years together, 2 children and many stories to tell,” wrote the influencer and fashion icon in Spain on her networks in the hours before the wedding with the side of the culé team. This is how the 33-year-old footballer and winner of 16 titles in the Blaugrana team married Roma, as they say in her inner circle, in a 17th-century estate that has its own airfield.

Among the guests, who arrived at the venue by bus from the city center, a large number of players who wore the Barcelona shirt and who are still part of the first team stood out. Lionel Messi he was accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzothe same as the Uruguayan Luis Suarez hand in hand with sofia balby. Sergio Busquets -his wife Elena Galera is one of the bride’s bridesmaids, as well as a great friend-, the now coach Xavi Hernandez y Cesc Fábregas They also approached the farm where the celebration and the subsequent celebration took place.

Alba with who is now his wife and mother of his two children (@romarey_ventura)

Others who were present were Koke Resurrección or Santi Cazorla after several years with Alba in the Spanish team. the same as they will be Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio, the Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea y Alvaro Morata.

The outstanding news was the absence, with notice, of Gerard Piqué. The Catalan defender, who has been with Jordi for so many years in the culé team, did not attend the wedding in the midst of his separation from the singer Shakira, which included rumors of infidelity on the part of the center-back.

The place chosen by the bride and groom to get married was the Treasury of Oran, a farm located in the town of Utrera. Built in the 17th century, it has all the details to carry out a wedding and the after party. What’s more, the place includes a private aerodrome and a swimming pool that, in case you want to use it for the celebrations, will be available in the middle of a heat wave that is hitting the Sevillian area.

Once the bride and groom gave the “yes I want”both approached the area of ​​​​the entrance to the hacienda where the journalists were and they kissed for the cameras. Both arrived in a luxurious vintage Chrysler car to thank those present. and, in the middle of a question from the press, it was heard that the footballer came to say: “I have the best”in relation to the one who has now become his wife and mother of Piero (4 years old) and Bruna (almost 2).

