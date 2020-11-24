The wedding was going to take place on December 2, the young man stopped the car and shot the woman constable, then killed herself

Dhar / Barwani: In Madhya Pradesh, a young man shot 23-year-old lady constable only because he had rejected the proposal of marriage. Not only this, after shooting the female soldier, this young man has also shot himself. Pallavi was going to be married a week later on December 2. Karan, 26, a resident of Narmada Nagar, straddled his bike in front of the car, then fired a country pistol from the pocket and fired at Pallavi, after which he shot himself. Also Read – MP Government’s unique step to tackle pollution problem, now unit will be made to make fuel from starch

It is from Dhar district of MP. Both the accused and the victim Lady Constable Pallavi are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at Barwani's hospital. Soldier is shot near Pallavi's throat. It is being told that Karan and Pallavi had an affair for a long time. Meanwhile, Pallavi got a job in the police. After getting the job, Pallavi refused to marry Karan. Angry, this young man took this step.

The woman constable Pallavi is posted in Rajgarh district and came to Ghargram Narmada Nagar for her upcoming wedding. Pallavi was going to be married a week later on December 2. On Tuesday morning, when Pallavi was returning from the car with her father at the Narmada temple near the Narmada Bridge, after placing a wedding invitation card in the temple, Karan straddled his motorcycle in front of the car, then fired on the Pallavi with a country-made pistol from his pocket. And shot himself as well.

A police officer said that a man shot a 23-year-old female police constable after rejecting the marriage proposal and after that the accused also shot himself. The incident happened on Tuesday near Garkapur Chokri in Dhar. After distributing the marriage invitation letter, the constable going towards Barwani was shot by Karan Singh Thakur, 26 years old. After shooting the accused, the accused also shot on his chest.

The police officer said that both the accused and the female constable have been seriously injured and both are undergoing treatment at Barwani’s hospital.

Khargone Police Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tilak Singh said that the constable posted in Rajgarh district has been shot in the throat and will be operated. The DIG quoted the constable as saying that he had refused to marry Karan, so Karan asked him

Was angry Additional Superintendent of Police of Dhar district Devendra Patidar said that a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act. The matter is under investigation.