The Weekend Confirms: ‘No Special Company’ for Super Bowl Performance

The pandemic ensures that the Weeknd’s halftime efficiency on the Super Bowl can be like none earlier than. And in a quick interview for the NFL Community posted Thursday, he revealed one other break with custom: There can be no particular visitor.

Requested by sportscaster Kay Adams, he laughs and shakes his head earlier than saying: “I’ve been studying a number of rumors… I wouldn’t wager on it. There wasn’t any room to suit it within the narrative, within the story I used to be telling within the efficiency. So yeah. There’s no particular company.”

So, it appears there received’t be anybody like Beyonce, Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, Missy Elliott, M.I.A. or another Super Bowl halftime particular company from latest years — or previous collaborators like Daft Punk, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Rosalia or Doja Cat — becoming a member of him within the narrative he’s referring to, which is the lengthy and complicated bad-night-in-Vegas storyline that has performed out in movies, images and tv appearances round his “After Hours” album. It includes the red-jacketed, busted-nose character featured within the album art work and commenced again in November of 2019 with a pair of songs — the smash singles and movies “Blinding Lights” (which was Selection‘s Hitmakers Document of the Yr) and “Heartless.” Whereas It begins off with a number of too many drinks and a combat, however then the story turns into extra surreal, apparently involving possession by an evil spirit, decapitation and extra.

And simply when the bandaged-nose began to look regular, the Weeknd appeared along with his face totally wrapped in bandages throughout his actually explosive look on the American Music Awards in November, like an individual who’d simply had cosmetic surgery — and the “Save Your Tears” video made it appear like that’s precisely what occurred.

Whereas the Weeknd addressed the bandages in an unique interview with Selection earlier this week — basically saying that they’re a commentary in regards to the self-importance surrounding celebrities — he didn’t present a lot perception as to what the story itself means or the place it’s going. He spoke with Selection about it s in our cowl story again in April, however didn’t reveal a lot: “This character is having a very dangerous evening, and you’ll provide you with your personal interpretation of what it’s.”

Throughout a press convention on Thursday, he did reveal that the efficiency can be extra “PG” (-rated) than his typically gory or disturbing movies; that the efficiency will happen within the stands in addition to on the sector (“We form of constructed the stage throughout the stadium”); and confirmed that the efficiency will “incorporate among the storyline [from the videos] — it’s a really cohesive story I’m telling all through this yr, so the story will proceed.”

He declined three separate occasions to offer extra particulars than these, saying at one level, “I don’t wish to spoon-feed the viewers, hopefully they’ll provide you with a few of their very own theories and conclusions for what the present is saying and the story I’m telling with the efficiency.”