The Weeknd Adds Three New Songs to ‘After Hours’ (Listen)

Ten days after its launch, The Weeknd appears decided to make sure that his new album “After Hours” is a present that retains giving: On the stroke of midnight ET, he added three beforehand unreleased songs to the album’s deluxe version: “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You” and “Closing Lullaby.” The three songs are all collaborations together with his longtime sonic affiliate DaHeala; “Nothing Compares” additionally options contributions from producer Ricky Reed, who helmed a lot of Lizzo’s smash “Cuz I Love You.”

The songs be a part of the 5 remixes and alternate variations of tracks from the album that Weeknd dropped at midnight final Sunday, when the primary deluxe version dropped. Three variations of the album at the moment are posted on streaming providers: the unique album, a 19-track deluxe version and a two-hour-plus-long, 22-track one. Hear the brand new songs right here.

It’s all a case of gilding the lily, as a result of the album already met with rapturous evaluations — learn Selection‘s right here — and simply topped the charts in a number of nations throughout the globe.

In accordance to BuzzAngle Music, in simply its first three days, the album racked up 140,500 whole models for the week, with 36,400 track gross sales and 58.2 million streams — nevertheless, these numbers are a lot larger for the 12 months, since three advance singles have been launched, together with the large international hits “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.” For the 12 months, the mission has 222,000 songs gross sales and greater than 416 million track streams for a whopping 309,000 album-equivalent models.

Whereas a world tour in assist of the album was scheduled to launch in Vancouver in June, together with each different main live performance tour, it has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.