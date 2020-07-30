The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ Virtual Concert on TikTok to Be Livestreamed

The Weeknd will hop on the digital stage in TikTok’s app subsequent week for a particular augmented-reality, live-streamed live performance that includes songs from his hit album “After Hours.”

“The Weeknd Expertise,” created by TikTok in partnership with XO, Republic Information, and Scooter Braun-backed digital live performance startup Wave, will characteristic a efficiency by the Grammy-winning R&B-pop artist, who will seem in digital-avatar type to play songs from his new album “After Hours.”

The Weeknd virtual-concert livestream will premiere solely on TikTok (on the @tiktok account) on Friday, Aug. 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, with a number of repeat showings scheduled.

The occasion — which TikTok says is its first-ever AR expertise — will make use of 3D renderings and picture-in-picture video to create the immersive livestream. As a part of “The Weeknd Expertise,” viewers can be in a position to work together in actual time throughout the broadcast (because the app’s customers can with different TikTok livestreams).

In accordance to TikTok, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” the second single from “After Hours,” impressed over 1.5 million video creations on TikTok and spawned the “#BlindingLightsChallenge.” As of July 2020, The Weeknd is the most-streamed artist on Spotify with 60 million month-to-month listeners.

“The Weeknd Expertise” will increase funds for the Equal Justice Initiative supporting racial equality, with followers in a position to donate immediately from the TikTok app main up to and throughout the live performance. TikTok mentioned it should match funds “up to a beneficiant quantity.” As well as, TikTok will let viewers purchase unique merchandise impressed by “The Weeknd Expertise,” through a merch capsule obtainable solely from Aug. 6-10, with proceeds from the gross sales donated to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Following the Aug. 7 premiere on @tiktok, “The Weeknd Expertise” will stream Aug. Eight at 9 a.m. PT (on @tiktok.southafrica and @tiktokmean_live); Aug. 9 at 5 a.m. PT (@tiktok_malaysia and @tiktokSG), Eight a.m. PT (@tiktok_russia) and seven p.m. PT (@theweeknd); and Aug. 10 at four a.m. PT (@tiktok_japan).

TikTok, a short-form social video app, has surged in reputation previously two years. It’s owned by China’s ByteDance, main the Trump administration to threaten a U.S. ban of the app over alleged safety issues. TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer responded this week to the intensified scrutiny of its Chinese language ties, asserting that TikTok will present larger transparency into its operations by publicly disclosing the app’s algorithms, moderation insurance policies and information flows.