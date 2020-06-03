The Weeknd Calls on Major Music Companies to ‘Go Huge’ With Donations – Variety

The Weeknd, who on Monday donated $500,000 to black-empowerment organizations, urged the three main labels, Sony, Common and Warner, and high two streaming companies, Spotify and Apple, to “go massive and public” with donations this week.

“To my fellow revered business companions and execs,” he wrote in a publish on social media. “Nobody earnings off of black music greater than the labels and streaming companies. I gave yesterday and I urge you to go massive and public with yours this week. It will imply the world to me and the group should you can be a part of us on this.”

On Monday, The Weeknd (actual title: Abel Tesfaye) posted receipts for his donations of $200,000 every to Black Lives Matter International Community and the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Authorized Protection Initiative, and $100,000 to Nationwide Bail Out.

The timing of the message was clearly no accident, as Tuesday (June 2) “Blackout Tuesday” — wherein the music business will principally cease on a regular basis operations to protest police violence in opposition to the black group, and strategize on methods to assist the group and the black artists and executives who’ve contributed a lot to the music business and tradition.

#TheShowMustBePaused, an initiative created by Atlantic Information exec Jamila Thomas and Platoon’s Brianna Agyemang, has posted a number of calls to motion listed under, together with a studying record known as “Anti-Racism Assets.”

“Tuesday, June 2 nd is supposed to deliberately disrupt the work week,” they wrote. “The music business is a multi-billion greenback business. An business that has profited predominatnly from Black artwork. Our mission is to maintain the business at massive, together with main companies + their companions who profit from the efforts, struggles and successes of Black folks accountable. … This isn’t only a 24-hour initiative. We’re and shall be on this struggle for the lengthy haul. A plan of motion shall be introduced.”

Head right here for extra data.