The Weeknd, Calvin Harris, Nicki Minaj and More Best Songs of the Week

Each week, the avalanche will get greater: Regardless that we’re reaching the finish of the proverbial canine days of August, the songs maintain coming, in better numbers every week. I obtained practically 400 emails between midnight and midday, and simply half have been about new songs or albums (NOT COMPLAINING however wow). And that’s not even together with the songs we already coated this week: New joints from Travis Scott, Large Sean, and Blackpink with Selena Gomez, in addition to albums by Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Bettye LaVette and Toni Braxton.

Let’s get to the Fri 5 earlier than much more songs drop…

Calvin Harris that includes The Weeknd “Over Now” This would possibly technically be Calvin Harris that includes The Weeknd, however there’s no mistaking who who that soft-voiced, red-jacketed man at the heart of the tune and video is. Nonetheless, Harris brings a candy old-school R&B vibe to the tune that’s sufficient of a change from the songs on Weeknd’s blockbuster “After Hours” album to keep away from overexposure — and the clip reveals simply how progressive an artist may be with a video made in lockdown… with ample sources, of course.

Ty Dolla $ign that includes Nicki Minaj “Costly” It’s been nearly two years since the prolific Ty Dolla dropped an album, however he’s been in every single place anyway: On “Sizzling Woman Summer time” final yr with Megan and Nicki, on “Ego Loss of life” with Kanye West and Skrillex earlier this yr, and the checklist of his options on Wikipedia is a couple of foot and a half lengthy. In what we hope is a preview of his long-anticipated “Dream Home” album, right here he reunites with Nicki on a midtempo groove with an irresistible pattern that could possibly be both a sped-up guitar or one thing extra unique. “‘Costly’ is all about exhibiting your woman that she deserves solely the most interesting issues in life,” Ty says in the press launch. “I wished to place a feminine on the tune and Nicki was the solely voice I might hear on it. So once I despatched her the document and she despatched her verse proper again, I knew we had a success on our arms. Like to the Queen for blessing this tune with one other iconic verse!”

Disclosure that includes Kehlani and Syd “Birthday” Gotta say the Disclosure brothers kinda buried this irresistible slice of sultry R&B by putting it tenth on their third album “Vitality,” which dropped as we speak — however anyplace you’ve obtained Kehlani and Syd on the similar tune, you possibly can’t go mistaken. And should you’re up for one thing a bit livelier, there’s a remix with a a lot quicker beat on the album’s deluxe version.

Robert Glasper that includes H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello “Higher Than I Imagined” It’s arduous to think about a extra good pair of voices veteran musician and producer Robert Glasper might have recruited for this tune than veteran Ndegeocello and relative newcomer H.E.R. “Higher Than I Imagined” is an ardent dedication to the worth and advantage of Black love,” Glasper says, “Nobody desires a life with out love, however we’ve got generations of individuals in our group who haven’t had the instruments to really be in wholesome relationships. It looks like individuals are lastly able to open their eyes to systemic racism on this nation, and if we’re going to speak about it, we’ve got to additionally speak about the way it impacts {our relationships}.” Higher but, when you’ve listened to the tune, search for video of Glasper acting at the Dedication March in Washington, D.C. as we speak.

Rudimental that includes Anne-Marie and Tion Wayne “Come Over” The long-running British collective are again with longtime collaborator Anne-Marie and Tion Wayne with this garage-ish tune that finds the group getting again to its roots — and though the title of this tune is somewhat merciless underneath present circumstances, it’s a jam anyway.