The Weeknd Debuts New Track, Performs with Doja Cat in TikTok Event

The Weeknd took TikTok viewers to a different dimension — and gifted them with a snippet of a model new track — throughout “The Weeknd Expertise,” an augmented actuality, interactive livestream held on the platform Friday night time (Aug. 7).

With the music trade at the moment inundated with a slew streaming occasions and performances, The Weeknd’s report label XO, alongside with Republic Data and WAVE, Scooter Braun’s digital live performance start-up, joined collectively in hopes of giving viewers a very distinctive expertise. Marketed by TikTok because the “first-ever in-app cross actuality expertise,” the 20-minute efficiency featured state-of-the-art three-dimensional visuals and several other interactive parts, permitting an viewers of over 230,000 to have an effect on sure outcomes.

The end result was an thrilling, immersive expertise that many digital occasions have did not evoke. Although the efficiency was quick — solely that includes 5 songs — the fiery, futuristic, hell-like world it came about in was fascinating sufficient to maintain viewers glad and captivated.

The Weeknd appeared on the digital stage in avatar kind, rising out of a fiery blaze and sporting the outsized sun shades and purple jacket which have turn into synonymous with his newest album, “After Hours.” Three-dimensional meteors fell round him because the artificial beats of “Pray For Me,” his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for the “Black Panther soundtrack,” rang out. Because the track performed, a immediate appeared for viewers to fill the chat with feedback, and a choose few have been chosen to gentle up the darkish sky in opposition to a metropolis skyline.

Followers have been then handled to a 30-second snippet of an untitled new track, which was paying homage to his earlier, extra stripped-down tasks. Nonetheless, the viewers was quickly distracted by a brand new immediate, asking whether or not or not The Weeknd ought to lick a frog that had all of a sudden appeared in his fingers. (For these unfamiliar, toad venom comprises psychoactive properties that trigger those that ingest it to hallucinate.) Naturally, the chat crammed with an unanimous “sure,” and The Weeknd’s avatar adopted go well with. Although the stream appears to have run easily for many, a number of TikTok customers alleged that at this level the app crashed because of the huge quantity of individuals trying to vote on the frog query.

The toad journey segued proper into “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd’s smash hit that skyrocketed to additional fame on TikTok with a viral dance problem. Again-up dancers appeared behind The Weeknd and carried out the problem as extra fan feedback have been plastered on billboards surrounding the singer. The 3D visuals went into full impact as The Weeknd traveled via hyperspace in a purple convertible, surrounded by dizzying lasers that lit up the digital world.

A pause in the efficiency gave time for viewers to decide on the theme for the subsequent track: “hearth” or “spark.” When the winner was revealed to be “spark,” The Weeknd’s avatar was struck by a lightning rod that turned his glasses from purple to blue and the world from a fiery pit to an electrical sea as “In Your Eyes” started to play. When it got here time for fellow TikTok hitmaker Doja Cat’s verse, she additionally appeared in digital kind, dressed in a cat costume from head to toe.

“Save Your Tears” was the final track of the expertise and led to an abrupt halt with a immediate asking viewers to assist The Weeknd “blast off” by commenting in the chat. After zooming via area in the convertible as soon as once more, the automobile got here to a cease and was left suspended in mid-air, with The Weeknd nowhere to be discovered. As a substitute, a larger-than-life model of the singer emerged to switch the avatar, watching over the town in a cinematic finish to the stream.

“The Weeknd Expertise” can be replayed on TikTok for worldwide viewers all through the weekend, streaming on Aug. eight at 9 a.m. PT (on @tiktok.southafrica and @tiktokmean_live); Aug. 9 at 5 a.m. PT (@tiktok_malaysia and @tiktokSG), eight a.m. PT (@tiktok_russia) and seven p.m. PT (@theweeknd); and Aug. 10 at four a.m. PT (@tiktok_japan).

Merchandise unique to the occasion can also be obtainable on The Weeknd‘s web site, with all proceeds benefitting the Equal Justice Initiative.