The Weeknd Dominates Shazam’s Mid-Year Charts – Variety

Whereas Shazam’s mid-year charts are crammed with new artists and songs, The Weeknd dominated the 2 largest ones — he’s essentially the most Shazamed artist worldwide, and his “Blinding Lights” single is the most-Shazamed tune globally and in 16 nations. (Try Variety‘s cowl story on The Weeknd from earlier this 12 months, and our unique track-by-track Q&A with him about his newest album, “After Hours.”)

Wanting elsewhere on the chart, the longest-running No.1 in Shazam’s International Prime 200 is SAINt JHN’s “Roses (Imanbek Remix),” and several other songs that entered the platform’s Discovery Prime 50 chart (launched to supply a predictive view on up-and-coming songs from rising artists) like Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey, Powfu’s “Loss of life Mattress (Espresso for Your Head),” Regard’s “Journey It,” Subject & A7S’ “Breaking Me” or Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” all entered the chart on common 11 weeks earlier than reaching their peak place on Shazam’s International Prime 200 — and all of these tracks at the moment are in Shazam’s Prime 10 Most-Shazamed tracks in 2020.

Prime 10 Most-Shazamed songs worldwide in 2020

“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd (R&B/Soul) “Roses” (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN (Dance) “Dance Monkey” Tones and I (Various) “The Field” Roddy Ricch (Hip-Hop/Rap) “Don’t Begin Now” Dua Lipa (Pop) “Falling” Trevor Daniel (Pop) “Say So” Doja Cat (R&B/Soul) “Breaking Me” Subject & A7S (Dance) “Journey It” Regard (Dance) “Loss of life Mattress (Espresso for Your Head)” Powfu (Hip-Hop/Rap)

Prime Shazamed Songs by Style