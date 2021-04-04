The Weeknd Donates $1 Million to Hunger Relief in Ethiopia

The Weeknd is donating $1 million to starvation aid in Ethiopia amid the continued battle between the federal government in Addis Ababa and the Tigray area.

The battle has resulted in the deaths of 1000’s and the displacement of greater than two million folks, in accordance to NPR. Final month, the New York Occasions obtained an inner U.S. authorities report that stated Ethiopian officers are “main a scientific marketing campaign of ethnic cleaning” in the Tigray area.

The singer introduced his donation through Instagram on Sunday morning and inspired others to give, too. “My coronary heart breaks for my folks of Ethiopia as harmless civilians starting from young children to the aged are being senselessly murdered and whole villages are being displaced out of worry and destruction,” The Weeknd wrote. “I might be donating $1 million to present 2 million meals by the United Nations World Meals Programme and encourage those that can to please give as effectively.”

Each of The Weeknd’s dad and mom immigrated to Canada from Ethiopia, and The Weeknd grew up talking Amharic, the official language of Ethiopia.

This isn’t the primary time The Weeknd has aided a humanitarian trigger. In June 2020, he donated $1 million to COVID-19 aid, giving $500,000 every to MusiCares and the front-line hospital employees of Scarborough Well being Community in his hometown. That very same month, he gave one other $500,000 to the racial justice causes Black Lives Matter, Nationwide Bailout and Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights camp. In August 2020, The Weeknd additionally donated $300,000 to World Assist for Lebanon to assist these affected by the Beirut explosion.