The Weeknd Donates 150 Meals to Tampa Health-Care Workers

To honor the primary day of Black Historical past month, on Monday the Weeknd — who’s the headline halftime performer at Tremendous Bowl LV — selected Mama’s Southern Soul Meals a Black-owned restaurant in Tampa, Fla., to feed the frontline healthcare staff at AdventHealth Carrollwood. The hospital, which positioned close to Raymond James Stadium, the place the Tremendous Bowl will happen, acquired 150 meals delivered by Postmates to acknowledge and reward their efforts to save lives and preserve their neighborhood secure.

In partnership with Postmates, the Weekend additionally launched a Black-Owned nationwide service provider assortment: Postmates customers will see the gathering of native choices on the high of their feed when utilizing the Postmates app. Whereas Postmates launched the trouble to spotlight Black-owned eating places final Could, the partnership with the Weeknd marks their first collaboration on this house with a public determine.

The Tremendous Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 7, with the Pepsi Tremendous Bowl LV Halftime Present telecast produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as government producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation can be serving because the strategic leisure advisors of the dwell efficiency.

“All of us develop up watching the world’s greatest acts enjoying the Tremendous Bowl and one can solely dream of being in that place. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the middle of that notorious stage this 12 months,” The Weeknd mentioned.

“The Weeknd has launched a sound all his personal. His soulful uniqueness has outlined a brand new era of greatness in music and artistry,” mentioned Roc Nation chief Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. “That is a rare second in time and the Pepsi Tremendous Bowl LV Halftime Present goes to be a rare expertise with a rare performer.”