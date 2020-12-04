The Weeknd Drops ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix Featuring Rosalia

To have a good time the (barely greater than) one-year anniversary of its launch, The Weeknd and famous person Spanish singer Rosalía have teamed up for a remix of “Blinding Lights,” Selection’s Hitmakers File of the Yr and one of many largest hits in current reminiscence. Rosalía joined The Weeknd for the “Blinding Lights” remix whereas additionally recording the upcoming follow-up to her breakthrough “El Mal Querer” album.

The Weeknd teased the discharge earlier on Thursday with social media posts, and the track’s lyric video options footage from the picture session — watch it beneath.

The Weeknd was Selection’s cowl star again in April, and we profiled Rosalia after the discharge of “El Mal Querer” in 2019.

“At first I felt like I went overboard with ambition,” The Weeknd instructed Selection. “I’m formidable, however I assumed perhaps it was an excessive amount of. But it surely wasn’t till individuals favored ‘Blinding Lights” that I used to be like, ‘That is so not what now could be, and other people beloved it anyway.’”

Written by The Weeknd with Max Martin (essentially the most profitable songwriter-producer of the previous 25 years) and Oscar Holter and produced by the trio with Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville and Ahmad “Stomach” Balshe, the track has racked up a jaw-dropping 4.5 billion international streams. It’s the most-streamed track of the yr on Spotify and the ninth most-streamed track on the platform of all time (and it’s barely a yr previous). It’s Billboard’s No. 1 File of the yr and set an all-time report for the longest-running High 5 and High 10 report within the Sizzling 100’s 62-year historical past. It’s essentially the most performed track on America’s largest radio community, iHeartRadio, and has been utilized in all the pieces from Pepsi and Mercedes adverts to “Wrestlemania,” and it topped the singles charts in 19 main international locations, for a number of weeks in a lot of them.