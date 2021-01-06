The Weeknd Drops ‘Save Your Tears’ Video

Between the a number of official movies, late-night TV and eye-popping awards-show performances the Weeknd has performed round his newest “After Hours” album, we’ll admit we misplaced the bad-night-in-Las-Vegas plotline after he acquired decapitated within the “In Your Eyes” clip in the course of final 12 months. However the story continues, in a manner, within the newest official video for “Save Your Tears,” one of many album’s most single-worthy songs. Watch the video under.

In it, the Weeknd is sporting a modified model of his red-jacketed outfit — and the bruises on his face are gone, though his character has apparently gotten some unusual cosmetic surgery that makes him look type of like that lion girl. He’s performing in a elaborate nightclub stuffed with formally attired folks sporting glittery, full-face masks that recall scenes from Stanley Kubrick’s last movie, “Eyes Broad Shut”; his backing band are sporting masks too (that’s one technique to work Covid security protocol into your artwork!). He wanders out into the immobile, seated crowd, ingesting one man’s champagne and resting his arm on the top of one other, till he sees a ravishing, maskless woman within the viewers and brings her onstage.

Whereas they begin off dancing collectively fortunately, ultimately the digicam reveals that the Weeknd is holding a pistol behind his again — the woman realizes this and screams, however then she’s the one holding the gun, to the Weeknd’s head.

The clip closes with the Weeknd holding the pistol to his personal head — and because the music ends, he pulls the set off, releasing confetti. The crowd applauds politely.

It’s a becoming, greater than barely disturbing and suitably weird continuation in a sequence of extremely unconventional promotional movies. Who is aware of what’s coming subsequent?

And, extra to the purpose, will the narrative proceed when the Weeknd performs in the course of the Tremendous Bowl Halftime Present on Feb. 7? Time will inform …